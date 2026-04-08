Century-old cottage steeped in character

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

KNOWN as “Girraween”, this century-old weatherboard cottage at 14 Graham Street, Wonthaggi is set on a 689 square metre block with secure fencing and established cottage gardens.

The home features high ceilings, original floorboards and natural light throughout.

Two separate living zones provide space for families or those seeking room to unwind.

The open-plan kitchen, dining and living area features an updated kitchen with gas cooktop, dishwasher and generous bench space, kept comfortable by a split system and wood heater.

A second living room with its own split system offers additional flexibility.

Three bedrooms are each fitted with split-system heating and cooling for year-round comfort.

A central bathroom includes a separate bath.

Outside, a north-facing undercover area overlooks the garden surrounds.

Rear-lane access leads to a triple garage and workshop, suited to tradies, hobbyists or those needing extra storage.

The property is a short walk to Wonthaggi’s main shopping precinct, Wonthaggi Plaza, cafes and restaurants along Graham Street and McBride Avenue.

Wonthaggi Primary School and Wonthaggi Secondary College are both within easy reach, as is the Wonthaggi Recreation Centre, hospital and medical precinct.

Graham Street is one of Wonthaggi’s most established residential streets running parallel to the main commercial strip, offering a quiet position with genuine walking distance to everything the town has to offer.

For inspections contact Mick Chambers at Alex Scott and Staff Wonthaggi on 0418 349 783.