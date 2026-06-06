South Gippsland Bass celebrates another stellar swimming season

Age Champions, with Dylan, Zac, Rahni, Daisy, Cayden, Miah, Emily, Nathan, Levi, Gemma, Elena, Lyndsay and Ryan.

IT has been a big year for South Gippsland Bass, celebrated at the end of the 2025-26 season at Outtrim on Sunday.

The event was also a chance to mark a change in head coaches, with Dylan Muir passing the baton to Nathan Foote.

After 14 years at the helm, Mr Muir will take on a more supportive role within the club after growing it to its current standing in the swimming community.

South Gippsland Bass has gone from seven swimmers at Country Championships 10 years ago to more than 70 in 2026, with more than 200 members across development to masters and four in state training squads.

The club consistently ranks in the top 10 in Victoria and top three among country clubs.

The 2025-26 season brought third at Country Short Course, fourth at Country Long Course, eighth at Victorian Sprint Championships, and seventh and 11th at Victorian Age Championships Short and Long Course.

At Nationals Multi Class Championships the team came ninth overall, with Levi Jarrett winning four silvers.

Emily Croatto became just the fourth South Gippsland Bass swimmer to win a medal at Nationals Age Championships and the first to win multiple.

Mr Foote, who started as a junior under Mr Muir, swam in the national squad and worked with several major clubs before returning to coach the next generation.

‘Dylan has been a consistent positive influence on me; he was a fantastic coach, a great storyteller and grew to be a friend,’ Mr Foote said.

‘One thing he said that has always stuck with me is to nurture the person and the athlete will follow, which I strive to use in my coaching.’

Coaches’ awards went to Ava Lucas (Nathan), Zoe Cox (Lorri), Ziggy Oliszanski (Sam), Oliver Dowd (Trinity) and Jordan Gallicchio (Dylan).

Club Champions were Emily Croatto and Zac Sherar.

Most Improved was Kaela Welsh.

Ten years of Gippies meets were celebrated for Hayden Barnes, Hugh Munro, Josh Hunt, Lily Robinson, Neka Mackenzie and Dylan Muir.

Age Champions were 8 and under Lyndsay Kranen and Ryan Thornby (sponsored by NAB Wonthaggi and Leongatha branches), 9-10 years Eliana Gunn and Austin Lynch, 11-12 years Daisy Giliam-Rodda and Cayden Gunn, 13-14 years Emily Croatto and Rex Brocklesby, 15-16 years Miah Roberts and Billy Fisher

(sponsored by CKR Homes and Renovations), and 17 years and over Rahni Matheson and Zac Sherar (sponsored by Wonthaggi Workers Club).

The MC Champions were Gemma Cook and Levi Jarrett.

Club president Matt Saario thanked families, swimmers and coaches for their support and effort.

‘Swimming is a sport that teaches resilience and discipline, and I see that developing in all of you,’ Mr Saario said.

After a six-week break the club returns to racing on June 13, hosting the first Gippsland Short Course race of the season.