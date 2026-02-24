Channel Challenge brings big crowd

Lachie, Chris and Brian Dallinger enjoy the moment after participating in the San Remo Channel Challenge, Brian being the only person to have tackled all 40. A10_0826

TRISTAN Price backed up his recent Cowes Classic win, taking out Saturday’s 40th San Remo Channel Challenge, and a trio of locals made up the overall female places with 16-year-old Olivia Holmes of San Remo the winner.

Brian Dallinger was fighting fit after completing his 40th Channel Challenge, the only person not to have missed any, quickly casting doubt on suggestions this was his last, saying he is considering continuing the tradition.

“I’ve got several grandchildren coming up I want to do it with,” he said, suggesting that might happen in a team format.

Brian’s son Chris and grandson Lachie were part of Saturday’s field, the three generations of Dallingers clearly having a ball participating together.

Brian believes there were only 59 competitors in the first Channel Challenge.

“That’s my only claim to fame, I was the third local,” he said of his first go, but completing 40 Challenges is surely another.

Asked what he enjoys most about the event, grandson Lachie didn’t miss a beat, responding, “me being here with him”.

While his grandchildren are clearly a driving factor now in keeping him returning, there are various other reasons, including the motivation to stay fit.

“It’s a great event to be part of,” Brian said, explaining that in an area famous for its natural attractions, swimming the channel gives him a sense of connection with the environment.

“So, you feel part of the area,” he said.

His best time over the years is 16 minutes flat.

In the women’s section, Holmes finished in a time of 0:14:31.5 ahead of Inverloch’s Miah Roberts (0:14:48.1) and Sophie McKenzie of Korumburra (0:15:15.3).

Holmes was a competitive swimmer for five years, now focused on football as a midfielder for Phillip Island and Gippsland Power and spends a lot of time in the gym building strength and fitness, with footy providing a good base for running.

Justin Tilley of Smiths Beach was the first local man home, finishing in a time of 0:12:58.0, less than a second behind the overall third-placed Rhys Mainstone (0:12:57.3).

Price’s winning time was 0:12:13.3, second placed Gab Incani finishing in 0:12:54.4.

A tremendous crowd turned out for the event, lining the pier for the swim to Phillip Island and the bridge for the run back to San Remo, along with other vantage points.

While the action was delayed slightly, awaiting the slack tide to get the swim underway, nobody minded in the glorious sunny conditions.

The field was chock-a-block with a record 850 competitors.

A sizeable contingent of Woolamai Beach Surf Life Saving Club volunteers ensured the safety of participants, with all proceeds from the event supporting volunteer lifesaving for Phillip Island and region.

So, with such a worthy cause and plenty of fun to be had, there’s sure to be another bumper field next year and you wouldn’t bet against Brian Dallinger adding to his illustrious record.