SGB swimmers star at GSI and Channel Challenge

Achievements by South Gippsland Bass swimmers were celebrated at the Channel Challenge.

THE sun shone brightly on the outdoor pool at Moe for GSI 13, the final GSI of the summer season.

105 swimmers relished the chance to swim outside and get in more practice with school swimming events and the Gippsland Championships coming up.

The meet was a great chance for many of the youngsters in the region to gain more confidence in their racing.

The attending swimmers made up club relays, who raced for bragging rights part way through the meet, with East Gippsland Water dragons taking out first place, with hosts Moe in second and Traralgon third.

It was a great chance for practice before the Gippsland Championship relays.

For those not competing at Moe, there was the excitement of the Channel Challenge, with 20 swimmers from the club competing, with a number of them taking home prizes for the fastest female in the swim, second fastest female overall, second junior female Miah Roberts, fastest local junior male Billy Fisher, second fastest senior female Sophie Mackenzie, second local male Dylan Muir, third junior male Zac Sherar, and women’s relays third Bec and Emma Barclay, and fourth Hannah Lucas.

The club had 10 swimmers finish in the top 20 in the males and females section, including the three fastest female times in the swim component.