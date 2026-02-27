Venus Bay surfers take Shield and medals in back-to-back triumphs

Venus Bay Surf Life Saving Club’s Masters team at the State Titles at Point Leo Surf Life Saving Club, where the club returned home with 13 medals and an outstanding tenth place overall finish.

VENUS Bay Surf Life Saving Club capped two outstanding weekends of competition in late January and early February, claiming the Championship Shield at the Bass Inter-Regional Championships and returning from the Masters State Titles with 13 medals.

The second annual Bass Inter-Regional Championships was held on Saturday, January 31 at Cape Paterson Surf Life Saving Club, bringing together 50 competitors from Inverloch, Wonthaggi, Cape Paterson and Venus Bay surf lifesaving clubs.

Events included the 1km Beach Run, Beach Sprint, Beach Relay, Beach Flags, Board Race, Swim Race and the Bass Taplin – a combined run, swim and board event.

At the end of the day, Venus Bay claimed the Championship Shield with the highest overall point score, taking the title from Waratah Beach SLSC, winners of the inaugural 2025 event.

Venus Bay SLSC President Kimberley Gee said the carnival had shown what Bass Coast clubs could achieve when they worked together.

“The carnival was a wonderful example of Bass Coast surf clubs working together at their very best,” Ms Gee said.

“The camaraderie, professionalism and efficiency of the day created an outstanding experience for competitors, volunteers and spectators alike.”

The success of the event was driven in large part by the efforts of Venus Bay members Ellie Glasson and Graeme Overall, whose vision and determination were credited with establishing the Bass carnival concept in 2025 and growing it in 2026.

The Championships were supported by the LSV Gippsland Sporting Hub through the Victorian Government’s Strengthening Regional Community Sport Program.

The following weekend, attention shifted to the Masters State Titles at Point Leo Surf Life Saving Club.

Riding the momentum from the regional carnival, Venus Bay SLSC delivered an outstanding performance, securing 13 medals across beach and water events.

The club also finished tenth overall in the state scoring – a significant result against strong metropolitan and regional competition.

The results reflect the growing depth and confidence of Masters competitors within the Bass region.

With more local competition opportunities available, club members are increasingly stepping up to state-level events.

“Surf lifesaving on the Bass Coast is thriving,” the club said in a statement.

“Through strong leadership, volunteer dedication and a commitment to participation at all levels, local clubs continue to build pathways that encourage members – from youth to Masters – to get involved, challenge themselves and proudly represent their communities.”