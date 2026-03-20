Cheers - here's to the success of Inverloch's second Equinox Festival!
AS ONE of the measures of the success of only the second annual Inverloch Equinox Festival, was that the Cheese and Wine Pairing event hosted by the Inverloch Surf Lifesaving Club on Friday night was a sell-out occasion well before the weekend even arrived. Find out what's on here...
ONE of the measures of the success of only the second annual Inverloch Equinox Festival, was that the Cheese and Wine Pairing event hosted by the Inverloch Surf Lifesaving Club on Friday night was a sell-out occasion well before the weekend even arrived.
And one of the stars of the night, as the sun went down over the beautiful Inverloch Surf Beach, was a new cheese from Prom Country Cheese, the maker of the celebrated Inverloch Blue, awarded Super Gold and crowned Best Australian Cheese at the World Cheese Awards.
The new cheese is the appetisingly named ‘Applewood Blue’, which received plenty of oos and ahhs from the lucky patrons, all seated at tables above a stunning coastal view on a superb early autumn evening.
“We’re really pleased with how the Applewood Blue has been received. It’s been very popular since its recent release,” said cheesemaker Daniel Hales from Prom Country Cheese.
“It has a soft blue flavour with a pleasing sweetness and a nice smokey finish,” he said.
Mr Hales agreed it was a very accessible blue, suitable not only for those who loved their blues, but also those looking for a savoury flavour without the sharpness.
The new blue was team with a 2025 Dirty Rizza Reisling from master Inverloch winemaker Marcus Satchwell described as “an off-dry Riesling inspired by the Mosel wines of Germany – serious and delicious”. A brilliant wine for the cellar or clearly, for immediate drinking.
And there was plenty more wine and cheese pairs to delight on the opening night of the Inverloch Equinox Festival.
Inverloch’s own Dirty Three Wines poured the following with comments by Marcus Satchwell:
- 2025 "Dirty Rizza" Riesling
- 2024 All The Dirts Chardonnay
- 2023 All The Dirts Pinot Noir
Fleet Wines presented the following with comments by Lisa Jenkins:
- NV Blanc de Noir Sparkling
- 2023 Nostalgia Pinot Noir
- 2023 Chirnside Cabernet
And providing details on the latest and greatest from Prom Country Cheese was Daniel Hales.
The wines and the cheese were available for purchase on the night and with many of the patrons going away with a bottle or two under their arms, it was a successful occasion socially for those in attendance, commercially for the producers and promotionally for the Inverloch Tourism Association.
Check out what’s on at Inverloch’s Equinox Festival, Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22 HERE.