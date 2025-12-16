Club polish off Imps with aplomb

Dave Britt survived multiple unsuccessful appeals for LBW to retire n/o 124. B34_5025

WONTHAGGI Club’s A1 side delivered a comprehensive performance across both disciplines to record a dominant victory over Imperials in round seven.



After Imperials won the toss and chose to bat, Wonthaggi’s bowlers took control from the outset, applying relentless pressure on a good turf wicket.



Imperials were restricted to 9/143 from 68.5 overs, with run-scoring extremely difficult throughout the innings.



Captain Joel Brann led superbly with the ball, finishing with 3/40 from 18 overs, while excellent support came from Jakeb Thomas (2/19), Ryan Thomas (2/14) and Fraser West (2/27).



The attack was backed by sharp fielding and disciplined lines, reflected in the low economy rates across the board.



Chasing 144 for victory, Wonthaggi were calm and clinical.

Mitch Thomas anchored the innings with a composed 50 from 91 balls, setting a strong platform at the top of the order.



He was well supported by Alexander Geyer, who produced an outstanding innings, finishing 62 from 83 balls*, striking four fours and two sixes to guide the chase home.



After the sole wicket fell at 114, Harry West (16)* joined Geyer to see the innings through without further loss, as Wonthaggi reached 1/147 in 33.3 overs, sealing the win comfortably.



It was a complete team performance from Wonthaggi – disciplined bowling, sharp fielding and composed batting – resulting in a convincing and well-earned Division 1 victory.



In B Grade, Wonthaggi produced a dominant all-round performance at McMahon Reserve, posting a commanding 8/316 before bowling Phillip Island out for 233 in 36.4 overs.



After winning the toss and electing to bat, Wonthaggi’s innings was built around two outstanding centuries.



David Britt was in sublime touch, retiring out on a superb 124, anchoring the innings with authority.



He was well supported by Lochlan McLean, who compiled a classy 100, combining patience with well-timed aggression. The pair laid the foundation for a big total, pushing the score past 200 with plenty of overs in hand.



Contributions from Gavin Britt (34) and Drew Herbert (25 not out)* ensured Wonthaggi finished strongly, reaching 316 from their 40 overs.



For Phillip Island, Sarith Angelo was the standout with the ball, claiming 4/30 in an excellent spell that prevented an even larger total.



In reply, Phillip Island showed early intent but struggled to build sustained partnerships.



Thomas Blackwell fought hard with an impressive 86, while Aidan Williams (48) and David Ivey (32) added resistance through the middle order.



However, the day belonged to Drew Herbert, who delivered a match-winning bowling performance.



Herbert tore through the Phillip Island batting line-up,

finishing with remarkable figures of 6/36 from 7.4 overs, consistently breaking partnerships and swinging momentum firmly Wonthaggi’s way.



Support came from Sean Roche (1/22) and Bryce Evans (1/38), while the fielding effort was sharp, highlighted by multiple catches from Ian Hughes.



Phillip Island was eventually dismissed for 233, sealing an 83-run victory for Wonthaggi and a comprehensive performance with both bat and ball.



C2 produced a dominant all-round performance to cruise to a comprehensive victory over OMK, with Brian Osborne and Blake Ton the standout contributors with the bat.



After winning the toss and electing to bat, Wonthaggi recovered from an early wobble to post 3/169 from 35 overs.



The innings was anchored superbly by Brian Osborne, who played with confidence and control to compile a polished 69 off 79 balls, striking seven boundaries and keeping the scoreboard ticking.



Osborne’s knock provided the backbone of the innings and took the game away from the visitors.



At the other end, Blake Ton delivered a calm and mature innings, finishing 59 not out from 98 balls.



Blake showed great patience and composure, rotating the strike well and capitalising on loose deliveries to ensure Wonthaggi built a competitive total.



The unbroken partnership between Osborne and Ton was the decisive phase of the match, turning a modest start into a commanding position.



With the ball, Wonthaggi were relentless.



The bowlers applied constant pressure, backed up by sharp fielding, to restrict OMK to just 66 runs.



The tight lines and disciplined bowling effort ensured the opposition never threatened the target.



It was a complete team performance, but the match will rightly be remembered for the batting class of Brian Osborne and the resilience and composure shown by Blake Ton, whose innings set up a convincing and well-earned Wonthaggi victory.