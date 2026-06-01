Coastal luxury with sweeping Westernport Bay views

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

BOASTING excellent Westernport Bay views and an enviable location just moments from one of Phillip Island’s best swimming beaches and only minutes from Cowes township, this exquisite double-storey residence on a corner allotment offers the ultimate luxurious coastal lifestyle.

Encompassed by lush, beautifully manicured landscaped gardens that create a completely private sanctuary, the home impresses inside and out with impeccable attention to detail.

The lower level features a cosy tiled family room, a well-appointed family bathroom, a laundry, a separate toilet, and four generously sized bedrooms, each thoughtfully fitted with built-in robes and individual split-system heating and cooling.

Upstairs, beautifully polished hardwood timber floors flow seamlessly through an expansive open-plan kitchen, living and dining area.

The chef’s kitchen is a standout, equipped with sleek stone benchtops, an abundance of cabinetry, premium stainless-steel appliances and dual dishwashers.

The upper level also hosts a convenient guest powder room, a versatile fifth bedroom, and a luxurious master retreat complete with a spacious walk-in robe, an ensuite, and direct balcony access to soak in the superb water views.

Double sliding doors connect the main living space to a fabulous elevated entertaining deck, while the magnificent outdoor grounds below elevate hosting to the next level, featuring a paved terrace under a creeper-lined pergola, a wood-fired pizza oven, an outdoor fireplace and an outdoor sink.

Meticulously finished with modern comforts, this exceptional property also includes automated internal blinds, a security system, garden lighting, additional split-systems, a cosy wood-fire heater, dual pedestrian gates, and double-gate access leading to a remote-controlled garage with built-in shelving.

Inspection by appointment will impress.

Contact Alex Scott and Staff Cowes on 5952 2633 to arrange a private inspection.