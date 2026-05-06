Coastal retreat captures Phillip Island’s finest views

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

NESTLED in a secluded pocket just metres from Cape Woolamai’s aquatic hues, ‘Bunya by the Sea’ stands as one of Phillip Island’s premier waterfront homes.

The architecturally designed residence blends contemporary coastal styling with the raw beauty of its surroundings.

At the heart of the home is an entertainer’s delight, with a vast light-filled main living space and a gourmet kitchen designed for large gatherings.

The expansive central hub is elevated to capture sweeping views across the rugged coastline of Cape Woolamai, the eastern entrance toward San Remo and the iconic Phillip Island Bridge.

Whether preparing a meal in the chef-style kitchen or relaxing in the lounge, the scenery provides an ever-changing backdrop to a beachfront lifestyle.

Engineered to host family and friends without compromising on privacy, the layout comfortably accommodates up to 14 guests across five beautifully appointed bedrooms.

The floor plan is as functional as it is stylish, featuring two living areas, an alfresco dining area and large undercover patio, a main family bathroom, a powder room and a private ensuite to the master suite.

Situated within a quiet, exclusive enclave, the home is a one-minute stroll from pristine beaches for sunset walks or a morning swim.

Cape Woolamai is renowned for its surf beaches and the Cape Woolamai State Faunal Reserve, which protects nesting short-tailed shearwater colonies and dramatic granite headlands.

The property is just minutes from San Remo and the Phillip Island Bridge, with the township of Cowes about 15 minutes away by road.

Phillip Island is also home to the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit and the Penguin Parade at Summerland Beach.

Wineries, cafes and tourist attractions lie within easy reach.

Call Alex Scott and Staff today on 5952 2633 to arrange your private inspection.