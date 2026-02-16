Community group calls for independent candidate in Bass

Voices of Bass members at a community event in Wonthaggi.

A NEW community group is searching for an independent candidate to contest the state seat of Bass at the November 2026 Victorian election.

Voices of Bass has called for expressions of interest to be sent to info@voicesofbass.com.au by Thursday February 27.

Bass is the most marginal seat in Victoria after sitting Labor member Jordan Crugnale won by just 202 votes in 2022.

Ms Crugnale announced in October she would not recontest the seat.

The electorate covers more than 1300 square kilometres from Phillip Island and Wonthaggi through to Clyde and takes in the towns of Inverloch, Cowes, San Remo, Corinella, Grantville, Cape Paterson, Kilcunda and Lang Lang.

Former federal independent candidate for Monash Deb Leonard praised the group for taking the initiative.

“Voters of Bass are essentially taking back control of democracy by engaging in this process,” Ms Leonard said.

“The community want someone who represents us, who is chosen by us, not a party with vested interests.”

Ms Leonard ran as a community-chosen independent in the May 2025 federal election and came third in the contest for Monash with 17 per cent of the primary vote behind Labor on 20 per cent and Liberal on 32 per cent.

Liberal candidate Mary Aldred won the seat.

Ms Leonard said even though she was not elected her campaign brought local issues to light that had been ignored by the major parties.

“Connections were made, lasting friendships and a sense of comradery were the outcome,” she said.

“As we’ve seen in federal parliament independents can make a real difference.”

Ms Leonard said housing, roads and funding for local sports and recreation facilities were among the main issues raised during her campaign.

“Independents don’t have to toe a party line, they are free to advocate for what their community needs and can attract major funding for infrastructure and services,” she said.

The group follows in the footsteps of the Voices movement which began with Voices for Indi in 2012 and has since helped elect independent candidates in federal seats across Australia.

Following the close of expressions of interest Voices of Bass members will hear from and vote for their preferred candidate.

Membership is open to all voting residents of Bass.

Anyone interested can visit voicesofbass.com.au.