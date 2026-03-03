Cougars fire with Pedlow double act

Brett and Ryder Pedlow have dominated Koonwarra/LRSL’s B2 side as the club heads into finals.

By Tayla Kershaw



TWELVE-year-old Ryder Pedlow announced himself in senior cricket with a devastating 7/22 against Kilcunda Bass and hasn’t looked back since, dominating the B2 competition alongside his father Brett at Koonwarra/LRSL.



Brett’s bowling average is second in the league while Ryder sits sixth, a remarkable feat for a player who only turned 13 in January.



Brett imagined it would still be a few years before the duo could play together but Ryder has far exceeded expectations.



“It’s been amazing to see his progress. He’s really holding his own in the senior grades,” Brett said.



When Ryder first stepped up to bat in B2 he made 40-odd runs before delivering that match-winning 7/22 just after Christmas.



“He was really proud of that game,” Brett said.



Brett said they’ve been lucky to be part of the Koonwarra/LRSL Cricket Club which has leaned into the development of its juniors, allowing Ryder to play in the senior grades alongside his dad and his mates.



“Ryder and his mate Reggie (Read) have been loving playing together. It’s been really good for their development and it’s great to watch. The beauty of cricket is that you can play at any age,” Brett said.



“Based on their recent performances, they are on an upward trajectory.”



Ryder also plays in the U15s Koonwarra/LRSL and Leongatha Town team, played U13s GCL and plays basketball for Leongatha Lightning which becomes a juggling act over summer.



“The cricket club is supportive of all the sports the kids choose to play. It’s been a thrill,” Brett said.



Ryder’s passion for sport comes from his family who have had connections in local cricket, basketball, tennis and football.



“We are lucky to live in Leongatha where we have such great facilities and sport culture is embraced and encouraged. It’s brilliant,” Brett said.



Brett’s own cricket career began with juniors at the Imperials before a stint as captain/coach at Mirboo North where he was part of a few premierships. He was also part of a group that set up the Yarram and District Pelicans and has now settled at Koonwarra/LRSL.



“I’ve always been in and out of cricket clubs. It’s a great way to stay connected to the community and keep fit,” Brett said.



With one round to go in the 2025/26 competition, Koonwarra/LRSL’s B2 side has had a great season and will be featured in the finals series.