Council reopens Cowes streetscape works on time

Cowes residents Lou Poortier, Jo Aiello and Frank and Maria Ianno give their seal of approval to the newly-completed road and footpath works at the end of Thompson Avenue in Cowes but also issue a warning to motorists that the 20km/h speed restriction will be enforced by speed cameras. mg01_5125

IT’S December 19, 2025, so the first part of the redevelopment of the bottom end of Thompson Avenue and The Esplanade (east) in Cowes must be finished and open to traffic.

And it is finished and open!

The council has been true to its word, when Senator for Victoria, Michelle Ananda-Rajah, came to town on September 18 this year to “turn the first sod” of the project, when they declared the first part of Stage 1 would be completed by December 19 and the street reopened to holiday visitors and locals in time for Christmas.

And among those giving their seal of approval on Friday were Cowes residents Lou Poortier, Jo Aiello and Frank and Maria Ianno.

Although, Ms Aiello was just as interested in when the shire council is going to listen to the people and introduce a red bin rubbish collection during the summer holidays in the shire’s tourism hotspots.

“Yes, it looks good. A big improvement but when are we going to get a weekly red bin collection?” asks Ms Aiello, with plenty of encouragement from her friends.

Cars, pedestrians, bike riders and scooters are already making good use of the roadway and pavement past The Hotel, which is getting set to occupy the widened footpath again with tables and holiday cheer.

The widened pavement, protected from passing traffic by a string of stainless-steel bollards, will easily accommodate the stalls for the summer foreshore markets, and also provide an attractive forecourt for the new Isle of Wight Hotel, when it gets the final all clear from the council.

Council has been asked to comment.

The Island Foreshore Markets return on Saturday, December 27 and run right through January on Saturday January 3, January 10, January 17 and January 24.



The upgrade project is being delivered through $8 million funding from the Australian Government’s Regional Precincts and Partnerships Program along with a Council contribution of $1.6m