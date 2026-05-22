Italian tourists ‘lucky to be alive’ after wombat crash at the Prom

Five international tourists are lucky to be alive after their car rolled multiple times after hitting a wombat on Wilson’s Promontory Road on Thursday night. While they escaped relatively unscathed, the poor wombat and its joey died at the scene.

Five international tourists are lucky to be alive after their car rolled multiple times after hitting a wombat on Wilson’s Promontory Road on Thursday night. While they escaped relatively unscathed, the poor wombat and its joey died at the scene.

FIVE international tourists from Italy, visiting Wilsons Promontory National Park on Thursday, May 21, are unlikely to forget their unfortunate brush with one of the Prom’s loveable furry native animals in a hurry.

The travelling party were leaving the Prom in a Mitsubishi Challenger shortly before 8pm, when they’ve collided with a wombat crossing the road on a pitch-black night.

In fact, a spokesman for the Wonthaggi Police, Sergeant Tim Ryan, said police received a report from the driver of the car in front of the hapless international group, saying he saw the wombat on the side of the road but had to watch helplessly as the following car collided with the poor animal.

“The car has rolled over multiple times, unfortunately killing the wombat and its joey, but all members of the group have been incredibly lucky not to have been killed or seriously injured and have come out relatively unharmed,” said Sergeant Ryan.

He praised all members of the emergency services, including the Wilson’s Promontory Park Ranges who assisted at the scene, for their cooperation and for responding in such a remote location, about 16km north of Tidal River in the vicinity of Cotter Lake Track.

Police have issued the following report of the incident:

“On Thursday, May 21at about 7.50pm, your local police from the Wonthaggi Police Station and the Leongatha Police Station, rangers from Parks Victoria, volunteer firefighters from Yanakie CFA Fire Brigade and Fish Creek & District CFA Fire & Rescue, along with paramedics from Ambulance Victoria attended a single vehicle collision at Wilsons Promontory, near Cotters Lake Track.

“It is believed that the vehicle, a Mitsubishi Challenger, hit a wombat, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.

“The five occupants of the vehicle, all tourists from Italy, were treated for minor injures, but did not need to be taken to hospital.

“Unfortunately, the wombat and its joey were deceased as a result of the collision.

“Wilsons Promontory Road was closed for several hours until the road was rehabilitated.

“This is another reminder that our precious local wildlife moves around at all times and have no road sense, and people need to drive to the conditions, as collisions do occur, and this can be the result.”