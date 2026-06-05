Wonthaggi United hit top form

A Wonthaggi United junior bears down on goal as the opposition keeper smothers at his feet. Photo: Shanah Lower.

WONTHAGGI United’s women laid on five unanswered goals at home, while a string of strong junior results across two weekends has reinforced the club’s growing depth.

The Women’s home side wasted no time making their mark, with Shanah finding the back of the net off a perfectly placed ball from Nahida inside the opening 10 minutes to ignite the contest and set the crowd buzzing.

Wonthaggi continued to press forward, and Aaliyah doubled the advantage before half-time, giving the hosts a deserved 2-0 lead at the break.

The second half began in spectacular fashion when Gaby produced a moment of magic, curling a corner kick directly into the net.

The momentum stayed firmly with Wonthaggi, and after a few minutes Shanah struck again, sneaking the ball through the goalkeeper.

Aaliyah put the icing on the cake in the 50th minute, scoring her second goal to complete an outstanding team performance and secure a commanding 5-0 result.

Leading from the front was Gaby, who continues to inspire the side as both coach and player.

In goals, Ash was unbeatable, pulling off crucial saves and commanding her area with confidence.

The attacking unit of Nahida, Zoe, Isabelle and Lauren constantly pressured the opposition defence, while Aurora, Tanna, Kylee and Ailsa formed a rock-solid defensive wall to secure a well-earned clean sheet.

The Under 15 Girls continued their unbeaten run under lights at home against Korumburra a fortnight ago, producing another composed and confident performance.

The Under 12A side pulled off an incredible comeback victory against ladder leaders Drouin in a thrilling Saturday match.

Drouin opened the scoring just eight minutes in, but Wonthaggi’s Sean responded two minutes later to level the match at 1-1.

Drouin then regained control with two quick goals before half-time to take a 3-1 lead into the break.

Wonthaggi came out determined in the second half, with Sean striking three times within six minutes to shift the momentum.

Harvey was outstanding in goals, making crucial saves to keep Wonthaggi in the contest, while Amity, Freddy, Sam, Landon, Xavier and Ollie all played key roles.

With the clock winding down and the game on the line, a perfectly placed ball from Blake into the goal area found Norman, who calmly finished in the final minutes to secure an unforgettable 5-3 win.

The Under 12 Boys B team also secured an important win against Lang Lang, while on Sunday the Under 12 Girls continued their impressive season with another well-earned victory.

The Under 14s capped the previous weekend in dominant fashion, defeating Lang Lang in an impressive team performance.

This past weekend, the Under 15 Girls secured another victory to maintain their strong position in the competition, the Under 12B team fought back in the second half to earn a well-deserved draw, the Under 12A side claimed another win, and the Under 12 Girls secured an excellent victory.

The results have reinforced the strength of Wonthaggi United’s junior program, with players, coaches and families continuing to represent the club with pride both at home and away across Gippsland competition.