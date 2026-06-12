Tough contests for Gippsland United

Kingston Vella bags a brace in a dominant U14 performance.

THE Gippsland United Football Club Senior men’s and women’s teams had the King’s Birthday long weekend off, while the Boys Youth State League sides travelled away to face Port Melbourne Soccer Club in a tough round of fixtures.

U18s:

Gippsland United Football Club (GUFC) was defeated 3-1 in a hard-fought match.

The side pushed for an equaliser throughout the second half, but Port Melbourne sealed the result with a goal in the 90th minute.

Nick Gafa scored GUFC’s only goal.

U16s:

GUFC went down 5-1 against a strong Port Melbourne outfit.

Cooper Claridge scored GUFC’s only goal.

U15s:

A tight contest with limited chances at both ends saw GUFC edged out 1-0 in a narrow defeat.

U14s:

GUFC secured a dominant second-half turnaround to claim a deserved 5-1 victory and maintain second place on the ladder.

After Port Melbourne controlled much of the first half and took an early lead, GUFC lifted significantly after the break.

Yen Ruey was influential in midfield as the momentum shifted, and pushed up to score the equaliser as GUFC took control of the contest.

From a Logan Scott free kick, Ryder McGregor finished beautifully, Kingston Vella added two goals in a strong attacking display, with Jayden Ryan also finding the net to round out the scoring.

A powerful second half secured a convincing win.

U13s:

GUFC started strong and struck first through Cruz Pavich, who finished well to open the scoring.

Port Melbourne responded quickly to level the match.

GUFC regained the lead when Tayt Talerico arrived at the back post to finish a well-delivered cross.

In the second half, Port Melbourne came out determined, scoring twice in seven minutes to take control of the match.

GUFC pushed hard in search of an equaliser but were unable to find the breakthrough, going down 3-2 in the tough contest.

The Boys Youth State League Teams play away again next week, taking on Ringwood City Football Club.