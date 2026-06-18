Federation grandeur with a private backyard oasis

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

PERFECTLY positioned, this grand Federation-inspired home combines timeless character, generous proportions and beautifully established gardens to create an exceptional family lifestyle.

Stepping inside, a formal living room provides a comfortable place to relax, complete with a solid fuel heater, while the adjoining formal dining room enjoys direct outdoor access.

Centrally positioned is the open-plan kitchen, living and dining, with the well-appointed kitchen featuring an island bench, walk-in pantry, dishwasher, gas cooktop and wall oven, while sliding doors provide seamless access to the outdoor entertaining area.

Adding further convenience, the home also includes a single-person lift providing easy access to the upper level and a ducted vacuuming system throughout.

Also located on the ground floor is a versatile office or fifth bedroom, ideal for those working from home or accommodating guests, while a bathroom with shower, vanity and toilet services this level and the spacious laundry offers excellent storage and garage access.

Upstairs, the generous master bedroom serves as a peaceful retreat, complete with built-in robes and a spacious ensuite featuring a bath, shower, vanity and separate toilet.

Three further bedrooms, all with built-in robes, are serviced by a central family bathroom with a separate bath and shower, along with a separate toilet.

Outside is where this property truly shines, with a fully enclosed alfresco area, fitted with pull-down blinds and a solid fuel heater, providing the perfect setting for year-round entertaining.

Beyond, the beautifully landscaped backyard creates a private oasis, featuring an in-ground swimming pool, gazebo, pizza oven and manicured gardens.

Enhancing security and peace of mind, the property is equipped with a surveillance system, with cameras positioned around the entire property, while a workshop, garden shed and side gate access further enhance the functionality of this outdoor space.

With its grand design, quality features and beautifully established surrounds, this home offers an enviable lifestyle in a highly regarded location.

Contact Michael Hanily at Ray White Leongatha on 0417 311 756 to arrange an inspection.