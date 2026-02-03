Dashing Wonthaggi records strong win over Killy Bass

Mohamed Ashik Mohamed Nizar of Wonthaggi Club is set to deliver, proving difficult for Kilcunda Bass to score from. A53_0526

C GRADE, DIVISION 1

A PACEY unbeaten 119 from opener Mitchell Davey laid the foundation for a massive Wonthaggi Club score, with Matrix Chisholm’s blistering half century aiding the cause, Kilcunda Bass never looking on course to make the 270-run target off its 35 overs.



While Sharks opener Joel Huckett batted solidly, finishing 67 not out, and at one stage enjoying a productive partnership with James Cottrell (35), the required run rate was quickly beyond reach.



That started at an intimidating 7.71 per over and ballooned to 11.16 approaching the halfway point of the Kilcunda Bass innings, the Sharks reaching only 1/69 after 17 overs, managing just 4.05 an over.



While Kilcunda Bass looked to up the scoring rate after the drinks break with some success, the medium pace of Ryan McGuirk accounted for Cottrell, the bowler getting one through the gate.



Number four batsman James Matser made a brisk 22 off 27 balls but once he fell to the bowling of Sam Liddle, Huckett couldn’t find anyone else able to stick around with him.



Wonthaggi skipper Liddle finished with a tidy 2/12 off six overs, Aidan Quilty Club’s other multiple wicket taker with a couple of late ones.



Young medium pacer Angus Benetti sent down an encouraging seven overs for the winning side, his figures of 1/35 including the wicket of Kilcunda Bass opener Steven Oates.



Although Club’s Mohamed Ashik Mohamed Nizar’s medium pace failed to capture a wicket, he helped ensure the Sharks couldn’t get motoring, his slinging action keeping the batsmen on their toes as he conceded just 23 off seven overs.



Losing late wickets saw Kilcunda Bass finish on 7/165.



James Cottrell looks to work the ball into the leg side during his solid innings for Kilcunda Bass. A55_0526

Joel Huckett elects to leave this delivery during his solid knock for Kilcunda Bass in its C1 loss to Wonthaggi Club. A54_0526