Day in the surf for the disabled at Inverloch

The first disabled surfers beach day for the season at Inverloch attracted 90 participants and 100 volunteers including a first-time surfer visiting from Ontario Canada.

Cody and Stacey Richardson

President of the Bass Coast Disabled Surfers Association Paul Hayes said it was a very special day for everyone and great to have good weather after the two previous scheduled disabled surfers' days this summer were cancelled due to poor weather.

With the help of volunteers and lifeguards from the Inverloch Surf Life Saving Club people with a disability were able to enjoy a great day in the surf.

“Our aim is to make the beach accessible and within reach of everyone,” said Paul.

“It’s not just our surfers that have a day to remember it’s our volunteers as well.”

Brodie James of Wonthaggi, Harley Langanke and Cody and Stacey Richardson were among the many who enjoyed the day surfing at Inverloch.

Brodie James of Wonthaggi

Stroke patient Alex Benedek from Thunder Bay in Ontario Canada was able to enjoy his first day surfing at Inverloch surrounded by three generations of family members. Alex had been visiting Australia for a family wedding when he contacted the Disabled Surfers Association and was invited to ‘have a go’ at Inverloch.

“It was a fantastic opportunity; I suffered a stroke five years ago and have never surfed.”

“The wave ride was too good,” said Alex.

A keen sportsmen Alex was more familiar with ice hockey, snow skiing and curling.

“Thank you for the great opportunity, I have memories to last a lifetime.”

Alex Benedek from Thunder Bay in Ontario Canada joined by family members Michelle Benedek, Joel Simerson, Gunter Benedek, Alex's wife Bev Benedek, Jon-Erik, Blair and Carolyn Simerson.

At least one carer is required for each surfer to take responsibility for their surfer outside of their surf time, and pre-registration is required. New volunteers are always welcome and no experience is necessary. Water and land based roles are available which you can choose when pre-registering. Wetsuits are available to borrow in limited sizes if you don't have your own. You will be asked if you have a Working with Children Check (WWCC) upon registering.

Harley Langanke

The next event Bass Coast Disabled Surfers Association is Saturday March 7 at Smith’s Beach. For more information go to disabledsurfers.org/vic-bass-coast-inverloch or look for Disabled Surfers Association Bass Coast on Facebook.