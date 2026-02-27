Development opportunity with four-lot subdivision approval

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

AN opportunity to secure a rare 6,181sqm development parcel in the picturesque township of Bass at the gateway to San Remo and Phillip Island and just 15 minutes from the regional hub of Wonthaggi.

The township-zoned land is located at the rear of the George Bass Hotel site and comes with conditional town planning approval to subdivide into four large residential lots.

Subject to title registration, the approval positions buyers to capitalise on the Bass Coast’s growing population and booming visitor economy.

The Bass Coast property market shows solid fundamentals for investors with median house prices and rental yields in the shire providing a healthy backdrop for new supply.

The location is minutes to San Remo’s larger town amenities and the bridge to Phillip Island with easy access from Melbourne making it perfect for country lifestyle lots.

With Phillip Island attractions drawing large numbers of visitors annually and the Bass Coast showing healthy population growth, this represents a rare chance to deliver new residential lots in a robust regional market.

