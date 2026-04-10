Versatile lifestyle on 5.18 acres near Loch

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

SET on a peaceful 5.18 acres, this versatile property offers an ideal lifestyle opportunity just a short drive from the popular townships of Loch and Poowong.

Featuring two separate dwellings, established gardens and good shedding, it is suited to extended family living, dual occupancy or those seeking space, privacy and flexibility.

The main home offers three bedrooms plus a study.

The functional kitchen is well-equipped with an electric oven and induction cooktop, while the central bathroom includes a walk-in shower, vanity and separate toilet.

A comfortable living room with a wood heater and reverse-cycle air conditioning ensures year-round comfort, complemented by a separate dining room and a light-filled sunroom capturing the surrounding garden outlook.

The second residence provides excellent versatility with two bedrooms along with its own kitchen and bathroom, whether used for guest accommodation, extended family living or as a potential rental income stream.

The land is divided into three paddocks with undulating terrain suitable for horses, cattle or sheep.

Beautifully established English-style gardens surround the main home, enhanced by a selection of fruit trees.

Practicality is well covered with ample shedding including a garage and wood shed.

Offering space, flexibility and a charming rural atmosphere, this property presents a fantastic opportunity to secure a dual living lifestyle in a tightly held location.

For inspections contact Katrina Griggs at Elders Real Estate Leongatha on 0428 571 083.