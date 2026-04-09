Spectacular views over coast and country

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

SET on approximately one hectare of land with an unrestricted outlook over surrounding farmland to the waters of Corner Inlet, the sweep of Wilsons Promontory, the mountain ranges and right out to sea, this property is a must-see for those seeking the very best of views.

Only eight years old, the home is craftsman built and cleverly designed to allow every window to frame the panorama.

The expansive living room features soaring ceilings with exposed trusses and sliding doors opening to a covered entertaining deck allowing the inside to spill out for alfresco gatherings in any season.

The gleaming kitchen includes country style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar to the meals area.

The master suite is luxuriously appointed with a walk-in robe, study space, plus ensuite with double vanity, upsized shower and feature bath overlooking the seascape.

Two additional large fitted bedrooms are serviced by a central bathroom with a large walk-in shower and bath.

A laundry and utility room is fitted with built-in storage and external access with a powder room for guest convenience.

The home is environmentally friendly with double glazing, reverse-cycle air conditioning, water tanks underneath and a treatment plant for waste water.

A double carport offers direct access into the home and a 6x17m shed with concrete floor, power, lights and multiple sliding doors accommodates a boat, caravan, tractor and gardening equipment.

Outside is a blank canvas allowing a new owner to add as much or as little garden as they desire.

Just 15 minutes from the Toora or Foster townships amidst the welcoming country community of Mount Best, this is sure to appeal to anyone looking for a modern home without having to build.

For inspections contact Andrea Adams at SEJ Real Estate on 0429 822 801.