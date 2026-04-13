Stylish near-new family home

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

STEP into modern comfort and effortless style with this near-new four-bedroom, two-bathroom home tucked into a quiet Leongatha court on a generous block of approximately 873sqm.

Designed for families who love space, convenience and entertaining, the property offers the perfect blend of functionality and flair from the moment you walk through the door.

The spacious master retreat boasts a luxurious ensuite with a relaxing bath and walk-in robe, creating a private sanctuary away from the rest of the home.

Three generously sized additional bedrooms provide plenty of room for family, guests or a dedicated home office.

Two versatile living areas are perfect for entertaining or cosy family nights in, while the modern open-plan kitchen sits at the heart of the home and flows seamlessly to the indoor-outdoor living areas.

A double garage with internal access adds everyday convenience, while a large backyard shed offers ideal space for hobbies, storage or a workshop.

Outside, beautifully landscaped gardens create a low-maintenance setting perfect for gatherings, the kids or simply relaxing at the end of the day.

The quiet court location is a standout feature in itself, offering a safe and peaceful setting just minutes from the heart of Leongatha.

Families will appreciate the close proximity to local schools, shops, cafes and the full range of town amenities that make Leongatha one of South Gippsland’s most liveable towns.

The generous block gives plenty of room for kids and pets without the weekend maintenance of a larger property.

Ready for a new family to move in and enjoy, 12 Louisa Court combines convenience with contemporary style in a sought-after pocket of Leongatha.

For more information or to arrange a private inspection contact Kellie Thomas at Nutrien Harcourts on 0438 647 449.