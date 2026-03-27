Elsie’s new home wider range and increased hours

Sonia and Steve Webber are pleased with their new retail space after relocating Elsie’s Florist. A30_1226

ELSIE’S Florist in Leongatha has quickly settled into its bright and spacious new home, the extra room enabling a broadened selection of gifts, pantry and larder items, along with local wine, beer and spirits.

That still leaves plenty of space for a great selection of flowers.

Owners Sonia and Steve Webber have moved Elsie’s into the same building as Quirky Bar, the cocktail business they also run.

Sonia explained the florist shop will soon include a café and will open seven days a week, while Quirky Bar will continue to operate between Thursday and Sunday.

Locals and tourists are encouraged to visit Elsie’s for flowers and gifts, as well as pantry and larder items.

Elsie’s now stocks Blue Tree Honey Farm products from Dumbalk, as well as cheeses and meats.

Beverages from Burra Brewing Co, Loch Distillery, Gippsland Wine Company and Dirty Three Wines are also available.

The floristry business will open at 9am with variable closing times, Steve and Sonia happy to look after customers there when the bar is open.

Sonia joked that will be ideal for all the husbands who have been drinking at the bar all day and need to pick up flowers to take home.

While the owners will maintain a hands-on role at Elsie’s, other members of the team will also provide a friendly welcome and advice.

Qualified florist Bianca Farrell joined in October, with Bonnie Crawford handling deliveries, customer service and behind the scenes work.

Elsie’s Florist is a member of Interflora Australia, with the team happy to take your floral order for those in other parts of Australia or overseas.

With Sonia’s grandmother Elsie the inspiration for the business and having long been pictured on the shop window at its previous address, her image will soon be in place in the shop’s new home.