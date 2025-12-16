Encouragement to sign condolence books after Bondi massacre

The local shire councils have been quick to respond to the attack on people of the Jewish faith in Sydney, including by making condolence books available for signing.

Members of the community sign the Bondi massacre condolence book at Berninneit in Cowes on Tuesday. Books are also available at Grantville and Wonthaggi.

MANY people are still shocked by the attack on Hanukkah celebrations in Sydney last Sunday, and the heinous attack on people of the Jewish faith.

The local shire councils have been quick to respond, lighting up landmarks in white light, acknowledging the themes of Hanukkah and also as a mark of respect.

And the Bass Coast Shire Council has opened books of condolence at their offices in Wonthhaggi, Cowes and Grantville.

South Gippsland Shire Council is planning a similar response.

Here’s what South Gippsland Mayor Cr Nathan Hersey had to say:

“The act of violence and terrorism that Australia saw yesterday is simply abhorrent.

“I have no interest in bringing attention to those who undertake such evil.

“I do however stand with our local community in condemning this senseless act.

“I hold the Jewish and other Australian people impacted by this atrocity in my thoughts and my deepest condolences and sympathies are with the families and those impacted."

Here are the thoughts of Bass Coast Shire Council Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead.

“Our thoughts are with the people of New South Wales today following yesterday's tragic events. We are shocked and saddened to see the senseless loss of life at Australia's most iconic beach setting. On behalf of the community of Bass Coast, we extend our heartfelt condolences,” said Bass Coast Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead.

“Condolence books will be available to sign at Wonthaggi Civic Centre, Grantville Transaction Centre and Berninneit, Cowes from Tuesday, December 16.

Several councillors have also posted their thoughts on the Bass Coast Shire Council social media page:

Cr Ron Bauer: I am in shock at what has happened at the Hanukkah celebrations. My sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones and a speedy recovery to the wounded. A special thank you to Ahmed Al Ahmed for his incredible bravery on tackling one of the shooters.

Cr Mat Morgan: From Bass Coast to Bondi, my heart is with the Jewish community and everyone affected by the awful events in Sydney. Jewish people have a right to safety. Antisemitism has no place in our community. If you're able to donate blood, please consider doing so.

Other comments following the mayor’s message include:

Try and get a blood bank bus here so we can donate blood.

Hi, I feel like, in light of the nature of the attack, the words "Jewish" or "Chanukah" should be part of this post. While I absolutely agree these events impact the whole of Sydney, and Australia, I feel like avoiding the nature of the attacks does a disservice the greater community as well, and continues the trend in which even mentioning Judaism is taboo.

Sincere condolences to everyone at the Sydney Hanukkah shooting and to all those affected. My family stand with you during this difficult time and send our support and compassion. We are deeply grateful for the professionalism of emergency services and the courage shown by members of the public who assisted when it mattered most.

The courage of that bloke! I hope he at least gets a medal from Charles 3rd.

Local people including representatives of emergency service organisations and community clubs and organisations are encouraged to sign the condolence books if they so desire.