Endless potential on the fringe of Wonthaggi CBD

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

POSITIONED with direct highway frontage and exposure to more than 10,000 passing vehicles each week this modest three-bedroom cottage presents an exceptional opportunity on the fringe of Wonthaggi’s CBD.

Set on a generous allotment of 800 square metres the property offers outstanding prominence for those considering a future commercial venture, boutique business site or strategic landholding in a high-traffic location.

The property benefits from rear lane access providing practicality for parking, deliveries or future development considerations.

A full-length side lane creates a valuable buffer from the neighbouring residence and enhances accessibility and flexibility for future plans.

The existing character-filled cottage remains functional and is ready for modernisation.

Whether buyers choose to retain the home as a solid investment, landbank for the future or explore the possibilities of establishing a business presence this versatile property places them in a position to capitalise on one of Wonthaggi’s most exposed locations.

For more information contact Chris Wood at Ray White Wonthaggi on 0423 461 703.