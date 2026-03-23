Exclusive coastal landholding of scale

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

COMMANDING one of South Gippsland’s most extraordinary coastal positions this 368-hectare holding captures uninterrupted views across Bass Strait and Wilsons Promontory from every elevation.

Rolling contours provide multiple world-class home sites each capable of hosting an architectural landmark estate of exceptional scale and privacy amid breathtaking natural beauty.

Underpinned by highly regarded soils known across Victoria for supporting a wide range of productive land uses the property is equally suited to premium agricultural ventures, grazing and viticulture.

The property also holds potential for large-format recreational projects such as a private golf course or luxury eco-tourism and resort-style development subject to council approval.

A unique coastal layout creates a rare once-in-a-generation landholding offering exceptional scope beyond agriculture.

Extensive road frontage to Cape Liptrap Road, Walkerville South Road and Bear Gully Road provides exceptional access and long-term strategic value.

Key features include an average annual rainfall of approximately 956mm and fertiliser history with annual application.

The property has an average elevation of 111 metres ranging between 44 and 170 metres and comprises two titles of approximately 180 and 188 hectares.

Expressions of interest close on Monday April 14 at 4pm.

For further information or to inspect contact Ben Townsend at Elders Leongatha on 0400 594 487.

For a due diligence checklist visit consumer.vic.gov.au/duediligencechecklist.