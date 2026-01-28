Finals secured for Glen Alvie and Town

Glen Alvie recorded a win in its last game of the home and away season against Kilcunda-Bass Great Whites on Sunday. Pictured back from left, Caroline Moore, Gaby Hynes, Marion Bals, Ella Cargill, Sara Donohue, Luan Sinclair, front from left, Grace Luff, Tayla Kershaw, captain Jess Luff and Madelene Ylen. Absent: Lauren Sinclair.

Glen Alvie

IN an important final match of the home and away season, Glen Alvie secured a win against the Kilcunda-Bass Great Whites on Sunday.

Playing at the Bass Recreation Reserve, the Great Whites won the toss and chose to bat.

Sarah Tyrell and Jessica Abrahams opened well, making seven and 10 runs respectively.

Seven runs were also contributed by Tessa Johnston.

With the ball, the clear standout on the Glen Alvie side was Sara Donohue who claimed four wickets.

Singles were taken by Grace Luff, Ella Cargill, Gaby Hynes and captain Jess Luff.

Glen Alvie came away from the innings with a 10-wicket haul, resulting in a starting score of 30 runs.

Cargill was Glen Alvie’s top scorer with 11 runs and Hynes and Madelene Ylen each contributed 10 runs.

The bowling honours amongst the Great Whites were shared between Johnston, Abrahams and captain Joanne Huckett with two wickets each.

The end result was Glen Alvie 108 defeating the Great Whites 67.

This win earned Glen Alvie fourth place on the ladder and a ticket to the finals.

Leongatha Town

ON Sunday morning, half of Leongatha was gathered on The Gump at Scorpion Park for a hometown derby with the two South Gippsland women’s teams facing off for a place in the finals.

Reigning premiers Koonwarra-Leongatha RSL Cougars and underdogs Leongatha Town Scorpions.

Fresh off a win the previous week, the Scorpions were up and about.

The batting performance of the first pair was outstanding with Nat Challis making 46 runs, the ball was hitting right in the sweet spot and shots were carefully placed.

Throughout the innings, the Scorps batted beautifully with standout performances from Lucy Carter (12), Olivia Marinou (12) and Kate Oates sealing the innings off with 23 for a total of 139.

Seven wickets had fallen, meaning that Koony was starting off on 21 penalty runs.

It was on.

With the ball Town performed well, with Lucy Carter taking three wickets, supported by Alyssa Edwards, Olivia Marinou and Nat Challis each nabbing one.

Some sharp work in the field from Carter, Sarah Knox and Kath Stewart took another three runouts, resulting in 27 penalty runs pushing the Scorpions run total to 166.

Thank you Cougars for your friendship and class and your commitment to fun, competitive women’s cricket.

You’re an absolute pleasure to play cricket with.

A huge shout out to the supporters at the club and everyone who has been getting around the women’s Scorpions this season.

The Scorpions are through to the finals now and would love to see another big home crowd as they find their best form right at the pointy end.