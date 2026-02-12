Fix our roads or someone will die, drivers warn

A dangerous section of the Korumburra-Wonthaggi Road opposite the Kongwak Scenic Lookout car park.

GIPPSLAND and Bass Coast roads are crumbling with potholes getting wider and deeper the longer they are neglected and the Victorian Farmers Federation and Nationals Member for Eastern Victoria Melina Bath are calling for a sustained plan to fix them ahead of this year’s state budget.

VFF president Brett Hosking said the longer the problem was ignored the worse it got.

“Drivers are expected to maintain roadworthy cars,” he said.

“It’s time for cars to drive car-worthy roads to ensure drivers aren’t playing a daily game of roads roulette.”

Road users have tried to get the state government’s attention about a dangerous section of Korumburra-Wonthaggi Road opposite the Kongwak Scenic Lookout car park which is especially hazardous for unsuspecting motorcycle riders.

Heavy rain and poor drainage are causing further damage.

“Not only are our roads a huge safety issue but they are a massive economic handbrake in Victoria,” Mr Hosking said.

“Everyone loses when we can’t efficiently move freight and the wear and tear on vehicles is sky-high.

“We’re calling on the state government to genuinely invest to fix and maintain the mess that is our regional road network.”

The state government announced $976 million in the 2025-26 budget for a Better Roads Blitz to fix potholes and upgrade road surfaces across Victoria.

However the condition of roads in Bass Coast and South Gippsland is proof that maintenance remains inefficient with potholes on South Gippsland Highway and Bass Highway spray-painted with yellow circles but left untouched.

Ms Bath made a social media callout last week asking constituents to name the worst roads. Bass MP Jordan Crugnale said the government was taking action on regional roads.

“We’re delivering significant repairs to roads right across Victoria, including the Bass Coast region, as part of our $976 million 2025/26 Better Roads Blitz,” she said.

“Across the Bass Coast region, drivers will see crews delivering major repairs to roads like the Bass Highway, in addition to works already completed to Phillip Island Road.”