Foster Centre Director

About the role

Prom Coast Centres for Children is seeking an intentional leader to direct our community led, not-for-profit early learning centre that has become a vital service for children and families of the Prom Coast community.

You will be stepping into an established, well respected and responsive service that has strong foundations within its community. Your focus will be on continuous improvement, supporting and mentoring a diverse team and using professional insight to lead a child-first culture for children, families and your team.

About the service

Families value the service’s welcoming inclusive culture and genuine respect for children’s safety, agency and identity. The service has an established natural environment, thoughtful pedagogy and strong educator relationships that shape the rhythm of each day.

What we are looking for

We are looking for an experienced and collaborative leader who brings calm decision-making, operational confidence and a genuine commitment to people.

You understand how to maintain high standards and expectations, and you value relationships as highly as compliance and outcomes. You are comfortable leading a range of educator ability, supporting team wellbeing and creating the conditions for long-term stability and high-quality practice.

Most importantly, you understand that exceptional early childhood leadership is steady, thoughtful and consistent.

What’s on offer

• Highly competitive salary package based on experience and capability

• Flexibility in arrangement of hours

• Established service with strong community reputation

• Stable, long-standing educator team

Prom Coast Centres for Children Inc. is committed to child safety and reflects this in all aspects of employment.

We encourage interested applicants to call us for a confidential discussion, please contact Wilhelmina Pruyn on 03 5683 9800.

Please go to https://pccc.kindergarten.vic.gov.au/ to access more information and a position description.

Applications Close: Wednesday, June 24, 2026