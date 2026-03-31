Fun and games for visiting Korumburra caravaners

The fuel crisis is impacting business and tourist operators as well as individuals right across the board. So, it was great news for Korumburra last week when the Trakmaster Off-Road Caravan Club (TORCC) rolled into town for a week’s stay at the Korumburra Showgrounds.

It's been fun and games all week for the members of the Trakmaster Off-Road Caravan Club (TORCC) who rolled into Korumburra on Wednesday, March 25 using the local showgrounds camping area as the lunching pad for rail trial rides, trips to Wilsons Prom and a commercial dairy farm, Coal Creek, the gun club and more while frequenting the local cafes, restaurants and pubs. Tuesday this week featured the grand final of the Klop skittles competition.

THE fuel crisis is impacting business and tourist operators as well as individuals right across the board.

So, it was great news for Korumburra last week when the Trakmaster Off-Road Caravan Club (TORCC) rolled into town for a week’s stay at the Korumburra Showgrounds.

They’ve gone now, headed off on Wednesday, but they loved it here and we loved having them.

“We’ve played golf and bowls, we’ve had meals at the Chinese and done all the coffee shops. There’s been side trips to Wilsons Prom, out on the rail trail, the gun club… you name it,” said Barry Wells of Melbourne, one of 64 Trakmaster caravan owners who set up camp with his wife, dog and friends last week.

Barry Wells a Trakmaster caravan owner from Melbourne went on the annual trip to South Australia last year and will be heading to Queensland next year.

“It’s been great and we keep track of what we spend so we can report to the town which hosts us and also tell the next town we go to what we’re bringing.

“Normally, we’ll have upwards of 100 caravans on our annual trip away, which this has been. Last year we went to Cleve on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia and next year we’re going to Kingaroy, north-west of Brisbane.

“Most of the trips are in Victoria or Queensland because that’s where our members come from,” he said.

“Usually, our annual trip injects up to $100,000 into the local economy but this year it will be around the $60,000 mark. But we’ve also conducted a raffle amongst the group and have generated $2500 for local charities.”

Korumburra community representative Lorraine Knox, right, was a member of the organising committee which welcomed the members of the Trakmaster Off-Road Caravan Club to town during the week, including Susan Saunders of Mansfield, Lorraine Paterson of Croydon, Grant Davis Bega and Loralee Field of Avoca.

The Trakmaster Off-Road Caravan Club was formed in 2003 by a small number of Trakmaster owners who had common interests in remote area travel and having a lot of fun along the way.

The Club is a not-for-profit organisation for the purpose of:

Providing social, educational and recreational activities and support for its members

Organising and conducting off-road caravan and/or four wheel drive events for the enjoyment of members

Providing support and information for members in planning and undertaking independent off-road touring

Providing the opportunity for members to gain experience and knowledge in operating their off-road caravan and vehicle efficiently and safely in all conditions

Promoting goodwill, friendship and cooperation between members of the club as well as goodwill and cooperation with similar clubs on issues of common interest

Supporting the conservation of the natural environment through the Club's Low Impact Camping Statement

Assisting with community services where possible.

About 64 caravans rolled into the Korumburra Showgrounds a week ago.

“We’ve got a Kimberley model Trakmaster, 14.6 feet long. We’ve had it for about 13 years and have been on plenty of outback trips. It’s been great,” said Barry.

“There’s quite a few different models up to 22 feet or more I think.”

The group had about 60 people at the Rainbow Palace Chinese Restaurant on Monday night, to rave reviews about the food and there was a free night on Tuesday night, some heading up the street for a counter meal at the pub or elsewhere, or just staying put for a get-together around the camp.

A highlight of the day on Tuesday was the grand final of Klop skittles game with Gary Coad of Oxley in the state’s north east and Vivien McNish of Gisborne coming out on top in after a keenly fought event, watched by many in the group.

South Gippsland Mayor, Cr Nathan Hersey, was on hand to welcome the group at a dinner superbly catered for by the Koringal Women’s Services Club.

“I had a bit of a warm-up event, asking people how far they travelled and was impressed to find that someone cam 2000km to be at Korumburra for the week,” said Cr Hersey.

“They had a bit of music and dancing afterwards, even insisting I join the Conga Line which I was happy to do,” he said.

“They’re nice people and they seem to have enjoyed the week.

“I’m not sure if the local traders can measure the economic impact, given there’s probably been something of a slowdown due to the petrol shortage but I’m sure it’s been beneficial.”

Cr Hersey said the Korumburra Show Society plans to use the event for a promotional campaign to encourage other caravan groups to come in similar numbers.