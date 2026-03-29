Funding approved for fenced dog park at Inverloch

Inverloch will have a new fenced dog park by the end of this year according to Bass Coast Shire Council as part of its broader Domestic Animal Management Plan.

A fenced dog park will be added to the current dog off-leash areas at Inverloch.

A FENCED dog park has been approved and funded for Inverloch in 2026.

The new fenced dog park is scheduled to be delivered this year as part of Bass Coast Shire Council’s broader Domestic Animal Management Plan, which aims to improve dedicated off-leash facilities in the Bass Coast Shire.

The fenced dog park at Inverloch was slated for completion by 2026, with another dog park to follow in Phillip Island by 2027. Inverloch currently has a number of designated off-leash dog areas, including the beach between Grandview Grove and Cuttriss Street, and reserves at Endeavour Place and Inlet Court, but no fenced dog park.

The aim of the Bass Coast Domestic Animal Management Plan (DAMP) was to balance the needs and safety of all public space users, pets and the environment, and help the council understand areas of pet ownership that required further support.

The delivery of new fenced dog parks in priority locations was seen as a key priority for Bass Coast Shire, along with strengthened 24/7 cat containment and desexing support, enhanced conservation activities to protect wildlife and increased visibility and patrols.

Fenced dog parks generally require a minimum area of 3,000m² to prevent over-use, grass destruction and mud pits. Rounded or moderately linear shapes are preferred to avoid blind corners and encourage circulation rather than long, narrow strips.

The fence around a dog park is required to be 1.2m to 1.8m high with a concrete plinth or buried wire at the base to prevent digging. Drinking water fountains, dog bowls, waste bins, and bag dispensers are also likely to be included in the design.

The initial cost was estimated to be $50,000, but with the project now 45 per cent complete, the final cost, according to Bass Coast Shire, is likely to reach $82,092.