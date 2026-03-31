How to get a taste of the state's seafood winners on the holidays

The San Remo Fishermen’s Co-op and San Remo’s Tidal Festival both scooped up big awards at the 2026 Victorian Seafood Industry Awards at Port Campbell recently with the Port Albert Fish & Chip Company picking up a special mention in the ‘Take Away’ category.

The San Remo Fisherman’s Co-op’s Emily Dove won the ‘Young Achiever Award’ at the 2026 Victorian Seafood Industry Awards at Port Campbell recently, here with workmates Neelam Kaur and Amanda Keilar.

THE San Remo Fishermen’s Co-op and San Remo’s Tidal Festival both scooped up big awards at the 2026 Victorian Seafood Industry Awards at Port Campbell recently with the Port Albert Fish & Chip Company picking up a special mention in the ‘Take Away’ category.

And together with Corner Inlet Fishery Habitat Association (CIFHA), which won the State Environment Award, you can seek these places out for a fish and chip lunch over Easter and during the school holidays.

All of our local outlets scored big in the annual awards, and notwithstanding the fears about the cost and availability of fuel for Victoria’s fishing trawlers, they’ll be serving up a storm over holidays.

The team at San Remo Fisherman's Co-op sharing their success at the 2026 Victorian Seafood Industry Awards.

The awards were as follows:

Primary Producer Award (Wild Catch): Victorian Abalone Australia

Primary Producer Award (Aquaculture): Ocean Road Abalone

Business Award: San Remo Fishermen’s Co-Op

Research, Development & Extension Award: Gunaikurnai Land and Waters Aboriginal Corporation (GLaWAC)

Research, Development & Extension Certificate of Appreciation: Institute of Marine and Antarctic Studies

Environment Award: Corner Inlet Fishery Habitat Association (CIFHA)

Restaurant Award: Off The Wharf Café Lakes Entrance

Take Away Award: San Remo Fishermen’s Co-Op

Special mention for Awesome Fish & Chips: Port Albert Fish & Chip Co

Seafood Experience: San Remo Tidal Festival

Young Achiever Award: San Remo Fisherman’s Co-op’s Emily Dov

‘Russell Frost’ Industry Ambassador Award: Luke Anedda

Jake and Katie Cripps of the Port Albert Fish & Chip Co.

Both Port Albert and San Remo posted their delight on social media.

“Last weekend, we were thrilled to be nominated in the ‘Best Take-Away Seafood’ category by Victorian Seafood. We had a wonderful night in Port Campbell among like-minded people who share our passion for this industry. While we were up against tough competition, including our allies at San Remo Fisherman’s Co-Op, who took the top spot, we are proud to have placed second in Victoria,” said Jake and Katie Cripps of the Port Albert Fish & Chip Co.

“We would like to give a huge shout out to all our staff for the incredible work you do. This includes the crew on the boats who always put in the hard yards, our drivers, the office team, the fish filleters and our shop staff. It takes an extraordinary amount of effort, often behind the scenes, to produce the freshest products possible. Thank you all for your dedication,” said Jake, Katie, Tex, Storm and Rocky.

The San Remo Fisherman’s Co-op were just as delighted with their success.

“Our team is still on cloud nine following the 2026 Victorian Seafood Industry Awards!” they said on social media.

“A massive thank you goes not only to our amazing kitchen team, but also to everyone working behind the scenes - our processors, fishers, and members. Your dedication and commitment make achievements like this possible.

“We’re incredibly proud to come home with three outstanding awards: Business Award, Take-away Seafood Award and Young Achiever Award.

“We were also honoured to share the evening with Co-op members George Brocklesby, Wayne Cripps, Jake Cripps and Shannon Churchill. Thank you for being part of such a memorable celebration and congratulations to all SRFCO members who were nominated and recognised on the night.”

With surging fuel costs heavily impacting the Victorian fishing industry, potentially doubling some fuel bills from $1500 to over $2400 per night, patrons should be prepared to pay a little more for their fresh fish and a fish and Chip lunch while the disruption to fuel supplies and high prices rule the waves.