Got a complaint contact Bass Coast Shire

Bass Coast Shire Council has adopted an updated complaints handling policy which includes new ways for handling complaints and a change to what qualifies as a complaint.

Bass Coast Shire has adopted a revised complaints policy. B01_1226

A REVISED complaints handling policy has been adopted by Bass Coast Shire Council with a change to what qualifies as a complaint and new ways for handling complaints.

New areas addressed in the policy include complaints regarding contractor performance and what constitutes unreasonable conduct by a complainant.

The policy does not cover requests for service, reports of damaged or faulty infrastructure, reports of hazards such as fallen tree branches and potholes, or reports relating to neighbours or neighbouring properties.

A person can make a complaint to the council in person or by mail, email or phone.

While anonymous complaints are welcomed, assessment and investigation may be limited due to the incomplete nature of the information provided. Where the council has engaged the services of contractors, complaints may be made directly to the contractor; however, the council retains a level of responsibility for the services provided.

The behaviour of any complainant will be considered unreasonable when the nature and frequency of their behaviour raises health, safety, resource or equity issues.

Deputy Mayor Cr Brett Tessari said at the end of the day, communication was the key.

“Any complaint can be handled by better communication and a willingness to improve communication,” said Cr Tessari.

Cr Jon Temby agreed that things should be discussed as soon as a concern crops up.

“A complaint handling policy should exist in all organisations,” said Cr Temby.