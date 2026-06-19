500 riders meet in the middle for grand Bass Coast trail opening

All the elements in nature; earth, water, fire, air, and space had a part to play when 500 people rode out and met in the middle to celebrate the opening of the 14km, $7.7 million Inverloch to Wonthaggi Trail on Friday, June 19.

Students from the Inverloch Primary School and Wonthaggi Secondary College joined dozens of community members to ride out on the new 14km Inverloch to Wonthaggi Trial on Friday to an official opening at Emma Lane in the middle of the route.

With a shower, a rainbow, some smoke and a little help from our friends

As many as 500 riders, many of them school children, turned out for the official opening of the 14km Inverloch to Wonthaggi Trail.

ALL the elements in nature; earth, water, fire, air, and space had a part to play when 500 people rode out and met in the middle to celebrate the opening of the 14km, $7.7 million Inverloch to Wonthaggi Trail on Friday, June 19.

The day started full of enthusiasm at both ends of the trail, with students from Bass Coast Secondary College and the Inverloch Primary School filling the ranks, but also with good numbers of adult riders and walkers joining in.

The kids were champing at the bit at the rallying point at Inverloch Surf Lifesaving Club before finally being released but it was an orderly approach to the Toorak Road crossing, where police took control and up the hill along Drowleys Road.

Police took control of the crossing at the Toorak Road.

They rode out from both ends of the trail, initially in fine conditions, but ultimately enduring a burst of showers, before meeting in the middle at Emma Lane, where the skies cleared and a rainbow formed in time for the welcome to country and smoking ceremony by Boonwurrung representatives Josh West and Jacinta Lane.

Many were seeing the trail for the first time and were delighted by its thoughtful design, weaving through stands of tea tree, through wetlands, over bridges, past farm dams and farm animals, with views of the coast at the Inverloch end and grazing property at the Wonthaggi end.

Jye Anderson from the Bass Coast Landcare Network spoke briefly about revegetation projects and habitat support, and the presence of endangered species like the lace monitor.

Bass Coast Mayor Cr Brett Tessari thanked the kids for coming, the State Government for its $3 million grant and everyone who had worked on the trail project but he made special mention of the contribution to the project and also the day by local resident Marjorie Scott.

Mayor Cr Brett Tessari thanked the community and the kids for supporting the day and praised the State Government for its financial support.

Bass MP Jordan Crugnale, who had the task of officially opening the trail, joined the riders before addressing the crowd.

“I wish to begin by acknowledging that we are on the unceded lands of the Bunurong and Boon Wurrung people, members of the Kuln Nation, and I honour and pay my respects to their Elders past and present - and to all First Nations community members and elders here today.

“We are truly fortunate to be here on this beautiful ancient land and to have the opportunity to walk together with open hearts - learning, sharing, listening, truth telling and healing.”

There's your rainbow. Celebrating the opening of the Inverloch to Wonthaggi Trail were, from left, Cr Mat Morgan, Bass MP Jordan Crugnale, Uncle Josh West, the Mayor Cr Brett Tessari and Cr Tracey Bell.

She welcomed the students, teachers, riders, walkers, and others.

Thanked John Cuttriss and the members of the South Gippsland Conservation Society and made special mention of Marjorie Scott for hosting the day’s event.

“I want to take a moment to sincerely acknowledge Marjorie Scott for her extraordinary contribution to this project.

“Through her generosity and advocacy, she helped protect precious native vegetation by gifting land enabling an alternative route.

“Her legacy ensures vital habitat is preserved, something that is truly priceless.

“Marjorie, your vision, environmental stewardship, passion, generosity and leadership is community in action,” she said.

Mrs Scott received a presentation from the mayor.

Uncle Josh West gives the Welcome to Country at the opening of the new trail.

“It's wonderful to be here with you all today and what a fantastic setting this is as we come together to celebrate this official opening,” said Ms Crugnale.

“And look, we’ve got a rainbow.

“This is a truly special moment for Bass Coast and the new trail between Wonthaggi and Inverloch, a project that reflects everything community is about; connection, opportunity, wellbeing and our deep appreciation and love of nature.”

Bass Coast Secondary College students Bill, Eli and Jake chow down on a welcome sausage in bread from the Rotary Club of Inverloch.

There was more to be said but aware she was competing against the aromas of the sausage sizzle put on by the Rotary Club of Inverloch and with some riders still wet from the rain, she simply declared the new trail officially open.

There was still time for a sausage and onion in bread, a chat and a few happy snaps before the riders started to drift away after a highly successful opening event, challenged but ultimately enhanced by the changeable Bass Coast weather.

And thanks to the Bass Coast Shire Council team for putting it all together.