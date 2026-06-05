Hill country grazing and recreation block of 172 acres

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

LOCATED in the high-rainfall hills of Strzelecki in South Gippsland, this property is considered steep grazing.

It is for the considered buyer, with the reward being the productive nature and affordability that allows the new owner to own grazing land, or perhaps plant it out and create a private nature reserve in a secure high-rainfall district.

The block runs to 172 acres or 69.6 hectares on one title, all steep grazing country.

The infrastructure includes old yet workable stockyards, a loading race and assorted older shedding, with boundary fencing in very good order while internal fencing requires some work.

Water security is provided by dams and gully catchment running down through the valley as tributaries feeding into the neighbouring Wilkur Creek.

The property is currently running sheep and cattle, and sits in a central location about 25 minutes from Warragul and Leongatha and one hour 40 minutes from Melbourne.

Home sites with views are positioned at the road entrance into the property.

With autumn rains and winter upon us, there is genuine opportunity here, and while the country is not considered tractor-friendly in most parts it is well suited to grazing cattle and sheep, a nature reserve or a weekend four-wheel-drive and motorbike-riding play block.

This is an affordable entry-level 172-acre property for sale.

For further information contact Irene Walker at SEJ Livestock and Real Estate on 0429 045 632.