Hungry Cats get the South Gippsland Kookas in gutsy cricket win

Peter Loos was in everything for the South Gippsland Over 60s at Geelong over the weekend, earning him man of the match honours.

FACING a long bus trip on Sunday to Geelong, the South Gippsland Over 60s fronted up to the strong Geelong team on the turf, lost the toss and had to take the field.



The bodies must have still been a bit stiff as Geelong, despite a good catch at first slip to Gaz, raced out of the blocks.



However, some tight bowling and terrific fielding brought the Kookas back into the game as Geelong lost five wickets to be 5/93.



Geelong regrouped and took their score to 9/174 after their allotted 40 overs.



Wicket takers were Adams 3/22 off eight, Loos 2/31 off eight and Whiteside 1/46 off eight.



Fielding was exceptional with three direct hit runouts courtesy of Richards, Loos and Gaz.



A good score to chase but the Kookas’ spirits, initially high, dropped when suddenly they were 4/17 off six overs.



Gaz 26, Phil Richards 22 not out and Mick Whiteside 17 got some respectability back and the master blaster Peter Loos hit a hard 42 retired at the end to enable South Gippsland to reach a creditable 143.



Not a bad effort considering their staggering start.



Man of the match awards went to Owen Brew of Geelong for his 3/11 off six overs when he created chaos early and to Peter Loos for his all-round performance.



All in all a great day with no rain, good cricket and lots of stories on the long bus trip home.