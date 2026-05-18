Immaculate unit in an unbeatable location

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

THIS beautifully renovated two-bedroom unit offers stylish low-maintenance living in one of Korumburra’s most sought-after pockets and is presented in immaculate condition throughout.

The home is complemented by gorgeous front and rear gardens that create a peaceful and inviting setting ideally suited to downsizers retirees or anyone after an easy-care lifestyle close to everything.

Perfectly positioned just a short stroll from Korumburra’s main shopping strip along Commercial Street the unit is also a hop skip and a jump from the proposed new Michael’s IGA supermarket development on the corner of King Street and Little Commercial Street.

Both bedrooms are a great size and feature built-in robes while the spacious kitchen has been finished to a high standard with electric stove dishwasher and excellent cupboard and bench space.

Flowing on from the kitchen is the open-plan dining and living area which is filled with natural light from the rear-facing windows and looks out over the back garden.

The bathroom is gorgeous with walk-in shower and vanity and the toilet is separate for added convenience.

A separate sunroom provides the perfect spot to relax with a book or enjoy a quiet cuppa while the laundry is generously sized with practical storage options throughout.

Comfort is taken care of year round with split-system reverse-cycle heating and cooling backed up by ducted heating to keep the home warm through Korumburra’s cooler months.

The single car garage features an automatic roller door with internal access to the home and offers extra space for storage while a separate garden shed handles all the gardening equipment and tools.

The 402 square metre block sits a short drive from Korumburra Primary School on Mine Road St Joseph’s Primary School on Bridge Street and Korumburra Secondary College making it well placed for families as well as retirees.

Korumburra itself sits roughly 120 kilometres south-east of Melbourne on the South Gippsland Highway and offers hospital golf bowls swimming and the popular Coal Creek Community Park and Museum within minutes of the property.

Offering exceptional presentation comfort and convenience this delightful unit is ready to move straight into and enjoy with nothing left to do.

For further information or to inspect the property please contact Katrina Griggs at Elders Real Estate Leongatha on 0428 571 083.