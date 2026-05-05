Productive dairy farm offered on 98-hectare South Gippsland holding

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

AN OPPORTUNITY presents to secure this 98ha / 243 acre holding in a secure farming district of South Gippsland.

The property offers a beautiful balance of flat to gently undulating, well-sheltered country.

A working dairy farm traditionally milking 180 seasonal calving cows, the property is also suitable for a range of agricultural and horticultural pursuits including cattle fattening, breeding and cows and calves to dairy turnout.

The total land area is 98.62 hectares, comprising two titles.

Secure water is available by way of seven dams, a combination of springs and catchment, with a 2.0ML ground water licence in addition to troughs.

O’Grady’s Creek runs through the flats, with an annual rainfall of 1000mm.

An ideal combination of soil types includes sandy black on the flats, balanced by red and grey soils on the rising country.

The dairy is a 12 swing-over herringbone with a 3600 litre vat and 25-tonne silo.

A cattle underpass provides access to 65 acres of flats under Limonite Road.

There are three hay sheds with capacity for 400 round bales, plus smaller shedding for calves.

Fencing is good across 17 paddocks, with a carrying capacity guide of 15 DSE per hectare or 1.9 AE per hectare.

The home is a Hardiplank residence with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus a separate bungalow.

Shedding is provided for vehicles and machinery along with sundry farm shedding.

The property is located 40 minutes from Victoria’s premier livestock exchange at Koonwarra, the EVLX, for prime, trade, fat and store sales of cattle and sheep.

It is just 15 minutes to Mirboo North, 30 minutes to Leongatha, 35 minutes to Traralgon and 2.5 hours to Melbourne CBD.

The property has been a highly profitable dairying enterprise for the vendors’ family and the generation before, and now the time has come for a new custodian.

The foundation of a highly productive fertile farm is here, ready for a buyer to put their stamp on it.

For further information and to arrange a personal inspection, contact Irene Walker at SEJ Livestock and Real Estate on 0429 045 632.