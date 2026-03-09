International Women’s Day – Balance the Scales

NEWHAVEN College celebrates International Women’s Day. Balancing the Scales daily – it is a promise that every woman and girl - regardless of background or identity - should be safe, heard, and free to shape their own lives.

This International Women’s Day, Newhaven College Balance the Scales together. L to R: Newhaven College Principal Tony Corr, Macey Sanders-Rogers, Lucas Jungwirth, Carla Sorensen, and Head of Junior School Cath Huther.

NEWHAVEN College celebrates International Women’s Day. Balancing the Scales daily – it is a promise that every woman and girl - regardless of background or identity - should be safe, heard, and free to shape their own lives. When women and girls stand equal, families are stronger, workplaces are fairer, communities thrive, and society becomes safer for everyone.