Inverloch footballer takes out the Stony Creek Footy Club Sprint

INVERLOCH Sea Eagles forward Dylan Clark added another prize to his trophy cabinet over the weekend 1st place in the Stony Creek Publicans Day Footy Club Sprint.

Showing the opposition a clean pair of heels Dylan sprinted to the line well ahead of his nearest rival claiming the coveted Footy Club Sprint for Inverloch’s Esplanade Hotel.

Dylan Clark from the Inverloch-Kongwak Football Club representing Inverloch’s Esplanade Hotel taking the lead in the Stony Creek Publicans Day Footy Club Sprint. B67_0726

Breathless after his 100m run down the home straight at Stony Creek Dylan was quick to acknowledge the strong field of runners in the field including Phillip Island mid-fielder Ben McDonald representing the San Remo Hotel, Korumburra-Bena’s forward pocket player Jordan Grabham running for the Korumburra Top Pub and back flanker Zach Barrett the Korumburra Middle Pub, and Foster forward Jack Weston representing the Foster Pub.

The inaugural 100m sprint now promises to be a highlight of Publicans Day at Stony Creek which always attracts a big crowd of enthusiastic punters.

This winner takes all dash for cash costs $50 per club nomination and also includes a punters competition for charity and local pub challenges.

Dylan Clark from the Inverloch-Kongwak Football Club representing Inverloch’s Esplanade Hotel talking with Stony Creek Racing Club CEO Jason Benbow after winning the Stony Creek Publicans Day Footy Club Sprint. B69_0726

Publicans Day at Stony Creek is part of Country Racing Victoria’s focus on community involvement.