Inverloch's Equinox Festival a ‘sensational success’, they say
‘SENSATIONAL’ was the word used by co-event organiser, Monique Wilson, about only the second staging of Inverloch’s Equinox Festival as the event reached unexpected heights at the weekend.
‘SENSATIONAL’ was the word used by co-event organiser, Monique Wilson, about only the second staging of Inverloch’s Equinox Festival as the event reached unexpected heights at the weekend.
“It’s all been a huge, huge success. The locals have come out, the visitors are here and we know from the postcodes we’ve collected that they’ve come from a wide area of Victoria.
“And the number of volunteers who’ve come forward this year has been exceptional. The community spirit is so good which is why we do it.
“We had a big response to the wellbeing expo, the after dark tours have been sold out."
“Beyond what we’d hoped for? You could certainly say that,” said Monique, while acknowledging the funding received from Visit Victoria’s Regional Events Fund, the Australian Government’s Stronger Communities Program and the Bendigo Bank Community Bank Inverloch, plus the support of the Bass Coast Shire Council, local business and the general community.
“Under our funding agreement, we had to provide plenty of free, accessible entertainment and a lot of what you see here is about that, the puppetry, the music, the art. It takes a whole bunch of people to put something like this on and the response and co-ordination of many more volunteers this year has been one of the secrets to its success.”