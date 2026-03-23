Inverloch's Equinox Festival a ‘sensational success’, they say

‘SENSATIONAL’ was the word used by co-event organiser, Monique Wilson, about only the second staging of Inverloch’s Equinox Festival as the event reached unexpected heights at the weekend.

It was all happening at the centrepiece of the Inverloch Equinox Festival last Saturday afternoon and evening with a huge crowd in at The Glade enjoying music, activities, food and more, with Mr Marvel and a pair of cavorting seagulls setting the scene for a highly successful event, in only its second year on the local events calendar.

‘SENSATIONAL’ was the word used by co-event organiser, Monique Wilson, about only the second staging of Inverloch’s Equinox Festival as the event reached unexpected heights at the weekend.

“It’s all been a huge, huge success. The locals have come out, the visitors are here and we know from the postcodes we’ve collected that they’ve come from a wide area of Victoria.

“And the number of volunteers who’ve come forward this year has been exceptional. The community spirit is so good which is why we do it.

“We had a big response to the wellbeing expo, the after dark tours have been sold out."

Hot Tub vocalist Vas Mathews belts out a song for an appreciative crowd at The Glade last Saturday night during the main event of the Equinox Festival.

“Beyond what we’d hoped for? You could certainly say that,” said Monique, while acknowledging the funding received from Visit Victoria’s Regional Events Fund, the Australian Government’s Stronger Communities Program and the Bendigo Bank Community Bank Inverloch, plus the support of the Bass Coast Shire Council, local business and the general community.

“Under our funding agreement, we had to provide plenty of free, accessible entertainment and a lot of what you see here is about that, the puppetry, the music, the art. It takes a whole bunch of people to put something like this on and the response and co-ordination of many more volunteers this year has been one of the secrets to its success.”

Two seagulls from the street entertainment group ‘Snuff Puppets’ went where others would fear to go, into the midst of a pack of highly energised kids at the ‘Live at The Glade’ event last Saturday night and didn’t come out altogether unscathed but it was all part of the fun (was it?)!

Young climbers Nora and Myla try their hands at the Scouts Australia Climbing Wall which was part of the entertainment at the ‘Live at The Glade’ event during Inverloch’s Equinox Festival at the weekend.

Cathy, Kylie and Rowena travelled from Bendigo to attend Inverloch’s Equinox Festival and were delighted with the array of events and activities they found, relaxing at the ‘Live at The Glade’ event on Saturday night.

A personal encounter with the Seagulls from Snuff Puppets which caused a stir at the Inverloch Equinox Festival on Saturday night.

Lead singer of the Drop Kicks Dean Lyle, formerly of Corinella gets the crowd going with a unique brand of raucous rock music at The Glade during Saturday night’s live event for the Inverloch Equinox Festival.

Mr Marvel engaged the younger members of the ‘Live at The Glade’ audience with bubbles and tricks to a soundtrack of music from the soundshell.

Those pesky seagulls again, were in everything at the ‘Live at The Glade’ event in Inverloch last Saturday night during the Equinox Festival.