Kookaburras bounce back after a strong batting display

Mark McInnes congratulates Kookaburra’s man of the match Neil White.

THE South Gippy Kookas were at “headquarters” at Outtrim Reserve last Sunday.

Thanks to Australian Test representative Peter Dell, who has the ground looking a picture.

Skipper Ol Grayza Wighty won the toss and elected to bat.

Teflon Tony Lathan with a sublime 20no and Ian “Son of a Lej” Thorn with an assured 36no, got the Kookas sizzling.

Young Phil Richards 24no an Ol Grayza Wighty 25 continued the grilling.

Micky Whiteside then demolished the hapless Hillbillys with a brutal 38 off a lazy 30 balls.

With President Neil White 21no and Waza Hayes 12no, the Kookas reached an imposing 3/210 off their allotted 40 overs. With another sumptuous lunch prepared by Leanne Petrou, the Kookas were ready to rock, AC/DC style.

Micky Whiteside got the ball rolling with a fierce 2/19.

The bowlers then kept it tight and menacing, containing the Hillbillys to 7/148 off their 40 overs, before the welcome rain came down.

Best of the trundlers were Peter “Water” Falls, 2/21, Neil White 2/6 and Rick Tangles Murphy 1/34.

Man of the match was Neil White.

As expected, the Kookas rebounded. With Echuca Country Week approaching, the young fellas will continue to enjoy themselves and mostly come out on top, and will be happy playing the game they love.