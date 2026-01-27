Kookaburras dominate veterans clash in convincing win

Neil White’s bowling performance earned him the opposing captain’s award for best Kookaburra player.

THE Esplanade Maribyrnong Reserve Turf was the venue for the 40 over per side veterans’ cricket match between Barkley Street Maribyrnong Cricket Club and the South Gippsland Kookaburras on Tuesday, January 20.

Kookaburras captain Rob Francis chose to bat on a fast ground after winning the toss.

Eight batters retired after facing 30 balls without being dismissed.

The principal run getters were Pieter Loos (41), Neil White (27), Rob Francis (27), and Keith Houghton (26).

All others got a start, with a further five making more than 10 runs.

After 40 overs, the total score was 4/225.

Notable Barkley Street Maribyrnong Cricket Club (BSMCC) bowlers were Graeme Lechte eight overs 2/24, and Ray Matters six overs 2/26.

All having eaten a well appreciated lunch from the hosts, upon resumption of play, the BSMCC captain Mark Reid was the standout batter, scoring 40 not out.

The rest of the team could not match his standard, getting out frequently to accurate Kookaburras bowling with only two others making double figures.

After 40 overs, the score was 9/110.

Nine Kookaburras bowlers used the turf wicket well, bowling tightly as evidenced by six of the opposition batters being bowled.

The successful wicket takers were Neil White three overs three wickets for two runs, Mike Newton 4/2/8, Pieter Loos 6/2/23, Rob Francis 5/1/10, and Peter Little 4/1/5.

Unfortunately, Mike Newton tore a calf muscle while bowling and looks unlikely to participate in Kookaburras matches from now on.

He announced his retirement from the club after six years of solid commitment.