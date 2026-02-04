Koony competes for Kookaburra Cup

Melissa Gheller hit 35* in the women’s Kookaburra Cup match for Koonwarra L/RSL. Photo credit: Jodie Arup.

THE ladies made their way out to Yinnar on Friday to face off against The Raiders Cricket Club in competition for women’s Kookaburra Cup, a premier match between the top two women’s teams in the whole Gippsland region.



The women earned this honour after their great season last year, which saw them clinch the premiership.



A T20 match on the Yinnar Turf deck started at 5.30pm after The Raiders won the toss and elected to bat first.



The women bowled beautifully to start off, in an effort that saw them hold the Raiders to 7/108.



The best bowling came from Britney Thomas who took 3/9 off her four overs.



Melissa Gheller also took three of her own (3/23 off four overs).



Congratulations to Maddison Winter who made 36*(retired) and Regan Leeson who made 24*(retired) to lead their team’s scoring.



The chase was on, as opener and captain Melissa Gheller put the foot down, blasting 35 runs not out to retire, alongside Kathy Zacharopoulus who also made 35 runs not out to retire in the same over (14th).



A position of 1/78 with 31 runs to win, the girls needed five an over, but just fell short finishing 3/91 and falling 18 runs short of victory.



Congratulations to The Raiders on winning the women’s Kookaburra Cup.

Koonwarra/LRSL hopes to have this opportunity in the years to come.



Congratulations to the women on earning this opportunity, a true testament to skill and dedication to the game.

Melissa Gheller batting for Koonwarra/LRSL in the Kookaburra Cup. Photo credit: Jodie Arnup.