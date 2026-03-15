Korumburra win for Darren Scott’s final home game

Korumburra’s Darren Scott lines up with the Cobras for his final home game. (Back Row L-R) Paul Dixon, Trevor Allen, Charlie Carew, Dale Whyhoon, Kyle Dorman, Tom Sorrell, James Dunn, and Tom Jenkins. (Front Row) Tim Morrison, Patrick Beadel, Darren Scott, and Adam Balfour. B77_1026

THE final match of the season for the Cobras at Summerfield Oval saw the final home game for true Cobras legend and Club Life Member Darren Scott (Chop).

Final home game for Cobras legend and Club Life Member Darren Scott. B77_1026

After an incredible career spanning four decades, Chop will hang up the bat at the end of the season, leaving behind a legacy of commitment, leadership and passion for the club.

The day also celebrated a major milestone for Adam Balfour, who played his 200th club game. A loyal servant of the Cobras, Balf began in Korumburra’s junior ranks and worked his way through to senior cricket.

A promising young spin bowler who later took up the wicketkeeping gloves, Balf has also been a strong opening bat, including 81 A Grade appearances among his 200 games.

With the loss of only one wicket, Korumburra finished the day with 1/75, defeating Wonthaggi Club 10/74. With the finals now in sight, Korumburra’s big win against Wonthaggi Club has secured the Cobras a place in the top four on the ladder.