Korumburra win for Darren Scott’s final home game
Cobra's legend and Club Life Member Darren Scott (Chop) played his final home game at Summerfield Oval.
THE final match of the season for the Cobras at Summerfield Oval saw the final home game for true Cobras legend and Club Life Member Darren Scott (Chop).
After an incredible career spanning four decades, Chop will hang up the bat at the end of the season, leaving behind a legacy of commitment, leadership and passion for the club.
The day also celebrated a major milestone for Adam Balfour, who played his 200th club game. A loyal servant of the Cobras, Balf began in Korumburra’s junior ranks and worked his way through to senior cricket.
A promising young spin bowler who later took up the wicketkeeping gloves, Balf has also been a strong opening bat, including 81 A Grade appearances among his 200 games.
With the loss of only one wicket, Korumburra finished the day with 1/75, defeating Wonthaggi Club 10/74. With the finals now in sight, Korumburra’s big win against Wonthaggi Club has secured the Cobras a place in the top four on the ladder.