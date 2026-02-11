Leongatha and District under 15s are Gippsland Premiers

Leongatha’s Max Johnston and Toby Nicholas were both named in the All-Gippsland Team, Max also the MVP and top batsman for the season and Toby the man of the match in the grand final.

THE Leongatha and District Cricket Association’s Under 15s are your 2025-26 Gippsland Cricket League premiers.

They capped off an undefeated season, where they beat Warragul, Bairnsdale and Sale-Maffra in the qualifying rounds, by coming out in the grand final last Sunday at Korumburra and delivering a consummate team performance.

Final scores, LDCA 194 defeated Bairnsdale 106. Best batting totals included Max Johnston 58, Toby Nicholas 27, Jed Caddy 26, and Blake Ton 18. With fine bowling by Toby Nicholas 4/26 off seven overs, Aedan Parker 2/10 off five, Frazer Livingstone 2/30 off seven, Reggie Read 1/9 and Oliver Bolge 1/2.

LDCA Junior Chairperson Scott Checkley contributed the following report:

The LDCA skipper Max Johnston won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first on the dry and very hard Korumburra pitch. Jed Caddy started the innings well playing some very nice drives and cuts.

A few quick wickets were followed by a fantastic 70-run partnership between Max Johnston and Toby Nicholas, both boys adapting to the conditions very well playing straight and hitting the ball powerfully off the front foot. Blake Ton and Noah McMillan finished the innings off nicely to post a very good score.

It was our turn to bowl and coach Lucas McMillan spoke to the boys about the need to bowl stump to stump, looking for LBW and bowled dismissals on the wearing pitch. Aedan Parker took note and snared the first two wickets in that manner.

All the bowlers followed the plan beautifully with six bowled and two LBW dismissals, Nate Luff also held onto a very good catch to dismiss the dangerous Liam Richards who was striking the ball well.

Toby Nicholas completed a fantastic match, bowling a great spell and ripping through the middle order. Bottom age boys Reggie Read and Oliver Bolge then wrapped up the game with a wicket each in a very well-deserved win for a group of boys that went through the season undefeated.

Congratulations to the players, coach Lucas McMillan, team managers Marty Nicholas and John Richardson.

Toby Nicholas was named man of the match 4/26 and 27 runs, and selected in the All-Gippsland Team.

Skipper Max Johnston named U15 GCL Most Valuable Player, Champion Batsman and also earned All-Gippsland Team Selection.

Thanks to the Korumburra Cricket Club for hosting the game. Glen, Linda and Paul did a fantastic job. And thanks to Wonthaggi Toyota for their continued support of LDCA Junior Representative Cricket.