Leongatha Town celebrates 80 years

Life Members Graham Fixter and Graeme Elliott celebrate Leongatha Town’s special milestone. A24_0626

ARCHIE Fixter’s score of 75 was the on-field highlight for Leongatha Town as the club celebrated its 80th anniversary on Saturday, the Scorpions posting a total of 169 on the opening day against Phillip Island.

The visitors were greeted with a menacing Scorpion logo on the ground featuring the message “Feel the Sting!”

That image along with a large “80” were created by former player Leigh Fisher, adding to the sense of occasion and making an ideal spot for a special group photo during the evening’s celebrations.

There was a great social vibe with past players drawn to the event, speeches about the club’s premierships and memorable moments, and partying into the night.

Club identity Michael Warren, known as Pucka, spoke of the success of Saturday’s gathering.

“There would have been approximately 100 former players in attendance through the day from as far away as Bunbury Western Australia, and from Queensland,” he said.

That demonstrates the ongoing connection to the club and those you played alongside, highlighting the positive Scorpions culture.

Leongatha Town first participated in local cricket in 1944/45, winning an A Grade Premiership in that debut season and backing that up in the following campaign.

While there was a merger with Leongatha High School Cricket Club in 1990/91, Town retained its name and history, just changing colours and home ground.

The Scorpions moniker was added after the merger, the club originally known just as Town or Leongatha Town.

Along with Town’s aforementioned early Premierships, other A Grade triumphs in 1984/85 and 1995/96 were fondly recalled on Saturday night.

So was the B Grade flag of 1975/76 and the 1994/95 C Grade Premiership.

Pucka’s research has revealed 702 players have represented Leongatha Town, 414 of those since the merger.

Amila Ratnaike holds the club’s highest A1 score, making 191 against Phillip Island in 2018, Rod Draper’s 194 in 1992 against OMK the highest B1 score.

Then Hawthorn footballer Jarryd Roughead’s 227 against Wonthaggi Miners in 2007 is Town’s highest C1 score.

Jack Roughead’s 10/15 against Koorooman in 1947 tops the club’s bowling performances at the highest level, Russ Allison’s 8/14 against Korumburra in 1974 the Scorpions’ best in B1 competition.

Tony Fixter holds that honour at C1 level with 8/35 in 1973 against Imperials.