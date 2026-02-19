Local effort sends handmade comfort to Longwood fire victims

Inverloch RSL member Greg Lloyd (left), Wonthaggi Removals manager Mark Blackburn and Close Knit facilitator Cath Moutafis with the donated goods bound for Longwood fire victims.

A WONTHAGGI knitting group’s donation of handmade blankets and soft toys to victims of the January Longwood fires has reached the fire ground thanks to the combined efforts of the Inverloch RSL, local businesses and a Melbourne-based veteran support group.

The Close Knit group which meets regularly at Wonthaggi Library had produced the items for people who lost everything in the devastating blazes but faced the challenge of getting them to the affected area.

Group facilitator Cath Moutafis said the ladies knew local resident Greg Lloyd was an Inverloch RSL member and approached him to ask if the sub-branch could assist with transport.

The Inverloch RSL was happy to support the donation but the difficult part was identifying where to send it.

Enquiries revealed the Hawthorn RSL Sub-Branch had formed a volunteer support group called Operation Veteran Assist which had been working on the fire ground since the blazes began in early January.

The donation was directed to the Hawthorn RSL sub-branch for delivery to the area.

Mr Lloyd then approached Bunnings Wonthaggi which donated packing boxes and materials while Wonthaggi Removals manager Mark Blackburn donated the transport to the company’s Dandenong depot for couriering to the OVA team.

Mr Blackburn is an ex-RAF veteran.

Inverloch RSL member Rod Gallagher said the sub-branch was pleased it could help the knitting group realise their aim.

“The sub-branch is grateful for the support it received from local businesses,” Mr Gallagher said.

“Their donation of materials, time and services made the donation by these ladies possible.”

Mr Gallagher said the effort illustrated how volunteers, service organisations and local businesses could come together to help others in need.



The Longwood fire which broke out on January 7 burned more than 140,000 hectares of central Victorian farmland and bushland and destroyed hundreds of structures including homes.