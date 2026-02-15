Melbourne Cup jockey wins at Stony Creek

Melbourne Cup winning jockey Jye McNeil won the first race on the card for Publicans Day at Stony Creek winning riding Helping Hand trained by Jason Warren and owned by Gerry Harvey co-founder of the Harvey Norman retail chain.

Stony Creek Racing Club CEO Jason Benbow could not have been happier.

“A fantastic day weatherwise, we’ve been very lucky with our four race days so far.”

The Fish Creek Hotel Maiden Plate at Stony Creek on Publican’s Day was won in a tight finish by Aussie Adaptor ridden by Jett Stanley. B62_0726

It was indeed a lovely day to be at the races with live music and a Footy Club Sprint.

Jason admitted to some teething problems last year with the new irrigation system.

“It was a new tool for our team and that experience has carried over. We are very fortunate that with the dry conditions the club now has adequate water as required.”

Despite a desperate lack of rain over recent weeks the track was declared Soft 5.

“It was a great investment,” said Jason

Publicans Day is an annual feature on the Stony Creek race calendar providing an opportunity for the club to engage with local publicans.

“We’ve been doing it for 15 years,” said Jason.

“The local pub is the meeting place for the whole community.”

Jye McNeil’s win in the first race of the day came as no surprise to Jason Benbow.

“It was his first ride at Stony Creek since he won the Melbourne Cup and shows that owners and trainers are happy to come here.”

Strapper Chloe Warren with Helping Hand winner of the first race at Stony Creek for Publican’s Day. B57_0726

With that calibre of jockeys and trainers attending the Stony Creek race meetings Jason Benbow said it shows the Stony Creek Race Club is on the right path. The next race meeting is the Stony Creek Cup on Sunday March 8 over the Labour Day long weekend.

“S.E.N. are doing an outside broadcast from the course.”

Jockey Jett Stanley returning to the mounting yard at Stony Creek after winning the Fish Creek Hotel Maiden Plate on Aussie Adaptor. B63_0726

Jason has just one small item left in his diary before Cup Day, the former Group 1 jockey will return to the Foster Show on Saturday February 28 to judge Best Mullet.

Strapper Lita McPherson with Saxon Blood winner of the Middle Korumburra Hotel Maiden Plate at Stony Creek, trainer Nathan McPherson and owners Mark and Nicole Templeton. B66_0726

Jye McNeil ended his day at Stony Creek with two wins the Ladbrokes Big Best Maiden Plate on Helping Hands and the San Remo Hotel Handicap riding Phantom Prince.