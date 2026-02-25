Nerrena in charge on opening day in high-profile A1 clash

Ron Abeysinghe hits into the offside during his knock of 23 for Inverloch on the opening day of its A1 clash with Nerrena. A37_0826

WITH glorious sunshine bathing the picturesque Nerrena ground, the hosts had the best of the opening day against Inverloch in a clash of A1 heavyweights and title contenders.

Dylan Clark’s resistance batting at number six enabled the Stingrays to set a respectable total of 222, his score of 88 featuring eight fours and a six and taking just 105 balls.

Clark was eventually bowled by Tim Wightman who proved the star Redcap with the ball taking 6/79 off 26.2 overs, including top, middle and bottom order batsmen.

His leg spin again had opponents transfixed after his recent heroics in Nerrena’s stunning away win over Phillip Island.

While Wightman’s teammate Will Croatto was more expensive, conceding 40 runs off his nine overs, his pace bowling also had a decisive impact, knocking over both Inverloch openers cheaply.

The other Nerrena bowlers kept things tidy.

Ty Debono’s 30 made him Inverloch’s best performer with the bat behind Clark, while Ron Abeysinghe was looking promising at number three but fell for 23.

Nerrena made a cautious start to its innings, the Inverloch bowlers keeping things tight to restrict the Redcaps to 0/10 off seven overs to close the opening day, with James Kelly resuming next weekend on seven runs and Eamon Berryman returning on one.

Abeysinghe sent down two overs for the Stingrays, both maidens, with Lewis Rankin, Harry Butcher and Rhys Newman all having a bowl late in the day as Inverloch searched for a breakthrough.

It should be an intriguing second day as top of the ladder Nerrena looks to increase its scoring rate and third-placed Inverloch strives to maintain a disciplined line and length to defend a decent but far from insurmountable total.

Will Croatto’s pace accounted for both Inverloch openers, getting Nerrena off to a strong start in the A1 match. A38_0826

Jack Butcher eyes off a drive for Inverloch during his innings of 10, facing 30 balls against Nerrena. A39_0826